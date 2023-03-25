CHAMPAIGN — Police are looking for a Champaign teen who is missing and they believe may be in danger.
At the request of Champaign police, the Illinois State Police issued an “endangered missing person advisory” early Saturday for Maritza Alencaster, a 13-year-old Hispanic girl. She has black hair and brown eyes and about 1 a.m., left her home with Jose M. Mendez, a 36-year-old Hispanic man.
Alencaster is 4 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray Nike shirt, blue jeans, and white slides. Mendez has brown hair and eyes and is about 5 feet tall, 150 pounds.
Mendez and the teen are traveling in a blue 2004 Honda Odyssey minivan with Illinois license plate DV63887. The minivan may currently be displaying unknown temporary Illinois license plates.
They were last seen at the Circle K gas station, 1511 N. Neil St., C, about 2 a.m. Saturday.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Alencaster or Mendez should contact the Champaign Police Department at (217) 351-4545 or call 911.