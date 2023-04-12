CHAMPAIGN — Law enforcement found nothing to support an anonymous caller’s threat Wednesday to Champaign police — that a shooting had taken place at Central High School.
Similar scenes played out at schools in 18 other counties statewide Wednesday after threatening calls, Illinois State Police announced later in the day.
“Communities in Illinois, and across the country, are experiencing what is referred to as swatting — dangerous and illegal fake calls about an active shooter situation, typically at a school,” state police said in a news release.
“While state and national intelligence agencies have seen a pattern of these fake calls, each call is taken seriously.”
In all, 21 threatening calls were made to schools Wednesday, none of which was found to be credible, authorities said, adding: “The ISP Statewide Terrorism and Intelligence Center currently has no information concerning credible threats related to school safety.”
At Central, the school day went on uninterrupted, Principal Joe Williams wrote in a letter to families and staff.
“No such event took place,” he said. “Out of an abundance of caution, the officers and security officials walked the entire building to ensure the safety of all students and staff.”
ISP said threatening calls were also reported Wednesday about schools in Aurora, Bloomington, Carbondale, Centralia, Chicago, Collinsville, Decatur, Dixon, Eldorado, Freeport, Granite City, Jacksonville, Marion, Mount Vernon, Murphysboro, Peoria, Pittsfield, Rockford, Springfield and Vienna.
Saturday night, a threatening call placed to 911 about an active shooter on the UI Quad was determined to be unfounded.