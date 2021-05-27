CHAMPAIGN — A day after Champaign police officer Christopher Oberheim was laid to rest, Champaign County State's Attorney Julia Rietz announced that the other officer injured in last Wednesday's incident was justified in shooting the suspect, who also died.
Authorities were to release bodycam footage of the encounter, which happened outside the Town Center Apartments in the 2400 block of North Neil Street in Champaign.
Both Officer Oberheim, 44, and Darion Lafayette, 24, died from injuries they received in what has previously only been described as an exchange of gunfire.
The second Champaign police officer, Jeff Creel, 50, was shot three times and later released from the hospital May 21.
According to her preliminary report, Rietz determined that Creel was justified in shooting Lafayette after Oberheim had been shot.
"Officer Creel’s use of deadly force was legally justified," she wrote. "Officer Creel was faced with an individual who had repeatedly fired a handgun, striking Officer Creel and gravely injuring Officer Oberheim. That individual was still armed and appeared capable of inflicting great bodily harm or death to Officer Creel or to another."
Rietz said she reviewed evidence including surveillance footage, bodycam footage, police reports, the preliminary autopsies and search warrants of Lafayette's residence.
She found that officers Creel and Oberheim responded to the apartment complex after a 911 call from an individual concerned that a woman was being physically abused in an apartment.
When they arrived, Rietz said the officers saw Lafayette enter a vehicle in the parking lot, but they couldn't see his right hand.
After Creel told Lafayette to drop his hands, Rietz said, Lafayette exited the vehicle and they "engaged in a physical struggle."
After Lafayette broke free, Oberheim tried to engage, Rietz said, when there were multiple gunshots and Oberheim fell backward.
Lafayette then shot Creel twice in the chest, according to Rietz, but Creel was able to get to his feet and after seeing Oberheim with a severe gunshot wound to his head, Creel then shot Lafayette.