CHAMPAIGN — An automated license plate reader, business surveillance footage and a witness all combined to help Champaign police make a quick arrest in connection with a weekend shooting death at a strip mall just north of the city’s downtown.
Neilmyer Anderson, 32, of Urbana, has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of 36-year-old Oscar D. Mallett Saturday in the 700 block of North Neil Street.
At Anderson’s arraignment Monday, bond was set at $3 million, and a next court appearance date was set for Wednesday.
“With regard to the Aug. 27 homicide investigation, automated license plate readers were once again an effective tool for our detectives,” said Champaign police Lt. Ben Newell.
“The use of ALPR technology allowed our investigators to quickly cross-reference information received from a witness with video from a nearby camera to determine the vehicle used by the subject to leave the scene,” he said. “This ultimately aided our officers in identifying the suspect, finding his vehicle after that identification was made and making an arrest, all within 10 hours of the incident.”
Police said there was a witness to the shooting who provided a description of the vehicle.
The surveillance video was obtained from a business near a gathering in the parking lot of a strip mall, where an argument ensued between two people.
The video showed a person, later identified as Anderson, allegedly drawing a handgun and firing it at the victim multiple times, according to Champaign police.
Anderson had a firearm on him when he was located, police said.
He indicated he was in the parking lot at the time of the shooting but that he had found the firearm he had in his possession, police said.