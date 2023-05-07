Sign up for our daily newsletter here
Depending on a variety of factors — from the size of the body bag the deceased is placed in (cost: between $15 to $75) to whether bloody clothing is involved (triggering a biohazard expense) — autopsies performed at the Champaign County coroner’s office can range in price from $1,300 to $2,800.
But one thing remains a constant: If the coroner orders one, the county covers the cost.
This calendar year alone, Duane Northrup‘s office has performed 55. While next to impossible to predict, he budgeted for 169 based on 2022’s total.
In Vermilion County, Coroner Jane McFadden already knows “I will definitely run out of funds in that line item” of $80,000.
Since Dec. 1, when the county’s fiscal year begins, she has already spent $49,260.30 — and that’s without a bill for five of the 34 autopsies her office has already performed.
What triggers an autopsy? Northrup’s list includes the death of infants under age 2; anyone who dies while in custody or being apprehended or pursued by police; suspicion of trauma; and an unknown cause of death that needs to be determined.
McFadden’s prompts also include “sudden, unexpected deaths when a doctor is not in attendance” and the passing of anyone under 18.