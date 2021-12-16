CHAMPAIGN — As a child growing up in Chicago’s Altgeld Gardens, Gwenetta Posey would regularly pedal her bike to the housing project’s library. Then, she’d sit down and become absorbed in a book.
“If you ever wanted to know where Gwen was, all you had to do was go to the library,” she said. “There was her bike, and there she was. I would read anything and everything.
“I always read science fiction, Beverly Cleary, the murder mysteries, the crime stories, the adventure stories. I would read all different kinds of books, because there are adventures in those books. You can go in your mind and think about how those things could happen to you. If I wasn’t reading about the adventures, I would read travel books, too.”
She carried that love for reading into adulthood, when she became a teacher’s aide at Edison Middle School from 1994 to 2009. During that time, she thought she could do more for students leading her own classroom.
“That teaching piece just wouldn’t stop speaking to me,” Posey said. “I feel as though I have something I want to pass on to the students in this classroom — whether it’s my love of teaching, whether it’s my love of reading, my love of writing, I think I’m able to reach some of the kids within this classroom that will let them see themselves in the future.”
Posey went back to school and received her teaching license in 2009, when she landed a job at Dr. Howard Elementary. She’s still there, teaching fifth grade. She fit right in, imparting her love of reading and learning on her kids with her bright but stern personality.
“She really pours her heart and soul into her kids,” Dr. Howard fourth-grade teacher Melissa Wheeler said. “They know she loves them. She really walks that balance well of being authoritative but not authoritarian. She’s firm, and they know their boundaries well and feel safe with her. She’s funny and sweet and she’s amazing. We’re grateful to have her.”
Two years ago, Wheeler decided to nominate Posey for a Barack Obama Library Award, given each year to one fifth- through eighth-grade teacher who is a member of the Illinois Reading Council, to which both teachers belong.
The reward is a classroom library, filled with $1,000 worth of books written by diverse authors with diverse characters from a variety of cultures.
She won, but because of the pandemic, the annual conference where Posey would have received the books was postponed multiple times. Finally, Wheeler requested that the books be delivered to the school. Unbeknownst to Posey, they arrived on Wednesday.
After school on Wednesday, Posey excitedly showed off her new library, which includes books by Barack and Michelle Obama, whose donation kicked off the annual award in 2006, and dozens of other books on a wide array of topics.
As Posey looked at the books, she thinks about the limited choices she had when she was a young, voracious reader, and the diverse array of stories her students will now be able to read.
“At the time, there were no Black authors that I could identify with,” she said. “The (favorite) author that I read was Beverly Cleary, because that was the access that we had in our library in the projects. It wasn’t as though we had a whole lot of choices in regards to Brown and Black authors. So for me to get this honor and to have access to this many books that are from different authors from different backgrounds, different cultures, different places, this is exciting. I never had this choice when I was growing up, and I’m so happy now to get to share this with my kids so they get to have that choice.”