DANVILLE — At age 19, Kevin Hines tried to take his life by jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge.
The fall broke his body but renewed his will to live.
Now a mental-health advocate, award-winning speaker, bestselling author and documentary filmmaker, Hines will be in Danville this week to share his story of survival and hope at a mental-health and -wellness expo.
The Hope Heals Expo will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Second Church of Christ, 3350 E. Voorhees St.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. It is free and open to the public.
After Hines’ talk, people will be able to browse the booths of at least 24 exhibitors, which will be scattered throughout the church lobby. Representatives will share information about the services they provide.
Hines will also be on hand to sign his book, “Cracked Not Broken,” and meet those in attendance.
“We’re trying to reduce the stigma that surrounds mental illness and educate people about mental illness, in general. And we want to offer hope and help to anyone who might be suffering,” said Jim Russell, executive director of the Vermilion County Mental Health 708 Board, which organized the event.
While studies differ, the National Alliance on Mental Illness reports that each year, 1 in 5 adults in the U.S. experiences some form of mental illness. In addition, 1 in 6 youths ages 6 to 17 experiences a mental-health disorder, and suicide is the second-leading cause of death among people ages 10 to 43.
Locally, Russell said Vermilion County has averaged about 10 deaths by suicide a year over the last eight or nine years.
Ahead of the expo, Hines will also share his message with young people at area schools and Danville Area Community College.
“All high school students and DACC students will have a chance to hear him,” Russell said.
Community partners for the event include OSF HealthCare, the Vermilion County Health Department, Carle, Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin High School, DACC, First Farmers Bank & Trust, Hyster-Yale Group, McDonald’s of Vermilion County, Rosecrance, Second Church of Christ, Step Up Vermilion County, Veterans Affairs Illiana Health Care System and the Westville school district.
For more information, contact Ashton Greer at ashton.t.greer@osfhealthcare.org.