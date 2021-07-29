Ayo Dosunmu is celebrating his big night surrounded by family and friends — and plenty of Illini — at a private party in Chicago.
The former Illini star is considered a first-round pick in the NBA draft, which starts at 7 p.m. today (ESPN).
Current Illini Kofi Cockburn, Da'Monte Wiliams and Jacob Grandison were among the earlier arrivals at Thursday's party. UI coach Brad Underwood arrived minutes later.
The star of the show — Ayo — walked in before the first pick of the night was announced, the Pistons selecting Oklahoma State star Cade Cunningham.
More from Scott Richey as events unfold.