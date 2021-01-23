Those hoping to play or watch prep sports this school year received a largely unexpected dose of good news Friday.
All sports at all levels in Phase 4 regions — including ours — got the green light to proceed, state public health officials announced.
“We are excited about these new opportunities for students,” IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said in a Friday message to the state’s athletic directors, “and ask that you continue to maintain the appropriate health and safety precautions to maintain the metrics for continued sports opportunities.”
The IHSA Board of Directors will use Wednesday’s meeting to schedule the remainder of the year’s athletic seasons, including basketball and football, two high-risk sports that were in jeopardy of not happening in 2020-21.
Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike had area athletic directors, coaches and athletes scrambling — in a good way — when she delivered the news at Friday’s press conference in Chicago. Only those regions in Phase 4 can move ahead.
It was a reversal from IDPH guidance announced seven days prior, when the best those higher- risk sports could hope for was an intra-squad scrimmage. Lower- and medium-risk sports were given competitive opportunities at that time.
Like many area schools, Villa Grove High took to Twitter to express relief: “Tears of joy for our kids, coaches & community! #letsplay.”