RANTOUL — The on-again/off-again discussion of the fate of a Minuteman missile, one of the last remnants of Rantoul’s long-closed Chanute Air Force Base, has restarted.
A subcommittee appointed by Village President Chuck Smith will give a presentation on the condition of the missile at tonight’s Rantoul Village Board study session.
“Chanute was home for the Minuteman 1, 2 and 3” missile training, Smith said.
The missile has stood at the former west entrance of the base since it was erected in April 1966. Coincidentally, Smith, who was stationed at Chanute, arrived there in June of that year.
Committee Chair Loise Haines said the subcommittee has met a couple of times to discuss the missile, which has appeared to be targeted for demolition before but has won reprieves.
Haines said the subcommittee, which also includes Marjorie Gamel, Niki Pettit, Mike Helfrich and Janet Brotherton, has not stated an opinion on whether they believe the missile should be saved.
“We have not really got to that point,” Haines said. “Mainly we’re just in the beginning stages. So far we’ve talked about the condition of the missile.
“We’re not rushing into anything.”
Smith said he appointed the subcommittee after several citizens told him they believe the village needs “to be proactive with the overall condition of the missile.”
“The missile is in fairly bad condition,” Smith said. “This group is now trying to consider, ‘Do we try to rehabilitate the missile’” or remove it?
Also to be considered: If the decision is made not to repair it, how does the village get it taken down and transported to the National Museum of the Air Force at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, for display or storage?
The missile is anchored by 20 tons of concrete — which has hastened its deterioration.
“There’s an acidic reaction between metal and concrete, which means the concrete is eating away at the metal surfaces and degrading the integrity,” Smith said.
He said nothing can be done to stop the chemical reaction, and no replacement missiles are available.
“I talked to the director of the Air Force Museum at Wright-Patterson. He said they don’t have a replacement missile. There are no more Minuteman 1s,” Smith said. “If we take it down that will be the last one we get.”
Smith said he favors removing the missile due to the cost of renovation and maintenance and because the community is not as connected to the former Air Force base as it once was.
“The community’s moving on,” he said. “In some ways that’s good, and in some ways that’s bad.”
This marks the 30th anniversary — to the month — of Chanute’s closure. All military operations at the base ceased in September 1993. Flight operations ended there in July 1971.
The base, then known as Chanute Field, was established in 1917 during World War I.
The missile appeared to be designated for removal three years ago, but efforts by former U.S. Rep. John Shimklus convinced the Air Force to allow the village to keep it. The Air Force had previously held that the village would not be allowed to maintain it.