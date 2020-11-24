Back to school? Districts' post-Thanksgiving plans — some remote, many in-person — written in pencil for now
It’ll be 2021 when in-person learning resumes at public schools in Champaign, Danville, Rantoul and Urbana.
But for now, the subject-to-change plans call for several area districts sticking with masked-face-to-masked-face instruction when classes resume after Thanksgiving break.
Where things stand as of Tuesday:
ALAH DISTRICT: No plans to stray from the five-days-a-week in-person model, Superintendent Shannon Cheek says.
ARCOLA DISTRICT: With just two new cases district-wide last week, the plan is to stick with in-person learning with a 2 p.m. dismissal after Thanksgiving, Superintendent Tom Mulligan says.
ARMSTRONG HIGH: One week of remote learning (Nov. 30-Dec. 4), then it’s back to in-person from Dec. 7-18. Next semester will also kick off with a week of remote learning, Principal Darren Loschen says, before in-person resumes on Jan. 11.
BEMENT DISTRICT: As long as the COVID numbers stay low, in-person learning will continue. “We have been very fortunate that we haven't had to go remote at all since the start of school,” Superintendent Sheila Greenwood says. “We watch things closely as things can change by the hour.”
BISMARCK-HENNING DISTRICT: K-8 students will learn from home Nov. 30-Dec. 2, then return to school on Dec. 3, Superintendent Scott Watson says.
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT: This being a one-week-at-a-time kind of school year, students have been told they’ll learn remotely from Nov. 30-Dec. 4.
CERRO GORDO DISTRICT: “At present, we plan to continue with providing both our daily, in-person attendance on a shortened schedule and remote learning options,” Superintendent Brett Robinson says. “We will continue to closely monitor our COVID-related data and consult with the DeWitt-Piatt Bi-County Health Department in making whatever adjustments that may be necessary to our instructional delivery format.”
CISSNA PARK DISTRICT: Remote learning will continue for 10 percent of the student body, with the other 90 percent returning to school after the break, Superintendent Dan Hylbert says.
GEORGETOWN-RIDGE FARM: "Due to the rising numbers of Covid-19 cases impacting our students and staff," the district will pivot to all-remote learning on Monday, Superintendent Jean Neal wrote in a Nov. 20 letter to families. In-person learning will resume on Dec. 7.
GIBSON CITY-MELVIN-SIBLEY DISTRICT: By making Monday and Tuesday remote learning planning days, district students and staff will have nine consecutive days outside of school buildings "to minimize the likelihood of community spread of COVID-19," Superintendent Jeremy Darnell wrote in a letter to families. ”If we all take conservative actions over those nine days, and the regional, state, and federal circumstance allow us, we should be able to come back to school full force on November 30th for the last three weeks of this semester," Darnell added.
HERITAGE DISTRICT: For now, the plan is to stay with the 8 a.m.-to-noon in-person model “and continue to evaluate our situation,” high school Principal Corey White says.
HOOPESTON AREA DISTRICT: While the administration is putting the finishing touches on the second-semester plan, the hope is to wind down what’s left of the first semester with the same blended learning model that’s been in place all fall.
IROQUOIS WEST DISTRICT: The plan is to stay with in-person learning after Thanksgiving break, Superintendent Angelo Lekkas says.
LeROY DISTRICT: While a final decision won't be made until Monday, "we anticipate being in session face-to-face on December 2," Superintendent Gary Tipsord says. "We will continue to monitor our internal positivity numbers and the hospital data for our county and Region 2."
MAHOMET-SEYMOUR DISTRICT: While “circumstances could arise, over the Thanksgiving holiday, where it is necessary to make a decision to go fully remote next week,” the plan is to continue with hybrid learning from Nov. 30-Dec. 4, Superintendent Lindsey Hall says. As of Tuesday, the district has 12 cases involving students who chose in-person learning and 117 in quarantine, including 14 staffers. Seven of the 14 are expected back on Dec. 1 if there are no new cases between now and then.
MILFORD DISTRICT: “As of November 24th at 9:30 a.m., Milford's plan is to remain face to face learning through winter break on December 18th,” Superintendent Michele Lindenmeyer says.
MONTICELLO DISTRICT: After shifting to all-remote mode from Nov. 18 to Dec. 4, Superintendent Vic Zimmerman hopes to reopen school buildings for in-person learning on Dec. 7.
PAXTON-BUCKLEY-LODA DISTRICT: While it’s “a very fluid situation,” Superintendent Cliff McClure is planning for in-person learning to resume after the holiday break.
PRAIRIEVIEW-OGDEN DISTRICT: "We will be continuing with our hybrid schedule as long as we can and we are deciding week by week," Superintendent Jeff Isenhower says.
ST. JOSEPH GRADE SCHOOL: After switching to all-remote learning, per the recommendation of C-U Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde, "it is our hope that we can return to in person the beginning of January," Superintendent Todd Pence says.
ST. JOSEPH-OGDEN HIGH: Citing Champaign County's low seven-day positivity rate relative to its neighbors, Superintendent Brian Brooks announced on Nov. 16 that the district planned to continue with in-person learning.
ST. THOMAS MORE: All 42 schools in the Catholic Diocese of Peoria — including Champaign's HOLY CROSS and ST. MATTHEW, Danville's SCHLARMAN, Philo's ST. THOMAS and Rantoul's ST. MALACHY — will remain in remote learning mode through Jan. 18.
SALT FORK DISTRICT: Due to a large quarantine count, the district has been all-remote since Nov. 16. “We return to in-person learning on December 3rd and will remain in-person moving forward provided the numbers in our district allow for it,” Superintendent Seth Miller says.
TUSCOLA DISTRICT: “We have been very fortunate that our cases of both positive cases and close contact cases have been low,” says Superintendent Gary Alexander, who expects a total of 26 students and staffers district-wide to be in quarantine when Tuscola resumes in-person learning (with a remote option).
UNITY DISTRICT: The plan is to stick with in-person learning after Thanksgiving for “as long as we can,” Superintendent Andy Larson says,
WESTVILLE DISTRICT: Judith Giacoma Elementary and Westville High will resume in-person learning on Dec. 7, Superintendent Seth Miller says. The junior high is offering in-person and remote options throughout the first semester.