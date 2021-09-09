GIBSON CITY — Mother Nature, which drowned Gibson City with 9 to 11 inches of rain last month, huffed and puffed and blew down trees, limbs and parts of buildings and shut off power Tuesday night.
Mayor Dan Dickey said 70 mph straight-line winds tore through the community, with the most damage in the north part of town.
The storm, which also dropped about 1.3 inches of rain, swept in from the northwest.
Winds ripped the roof off a concrete dugout and tore up the walls at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Middle School on the town’s north side.
Dickey said the flashing on the west side of Gibson Area Hospital was damaged.
“There were quite a few trees down,” Dickey said. “There was structural damage at a house when a tree blew over and knocked the porch over. Parts and pieces of houses were damaged.”
One tree was uprooted and blown down the street. Dickey said the path of the tree was evident by the markings on the asphalt street.
Some areas of town were without power most of the night. Dickey said power didn’t return to his house until Wednesday morning.
Much of Gibson City is still recovering from the Aug. 12 heavy rains that caused extensive damage to homes and businesses, flooding streets and overwhelming the city’s storm sewer system.