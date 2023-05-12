CHAMPAIGN — The Unit 4 school board has a new president — Gianina Baker.
In her third crack at the top spot on the board, Baker received four votes to incumbent President Amy Armstrong’s three at Friday’s reorganization meeting and swearing in of new members.
Newcomer Jamar Brown will serve as vice president, Armstrong as secretary.
Baker made headlines last month when, near the end of a meeting, she asked: “Are we, Champaign, ready for me — a Black female — to be the school board president?”
That night, Baker said she didn’t get the chance to explain publicly why she sought the top spot the two previous times the board reorganized because the process was held “behind the scenes, individual calls were made to secure votes beforehand and the outcome had already been decided before we even got to the meeting. For this reason, I am starting it here tonight.”
“What makes me ready?” Baker asked before rattling off a lengthy list of reasons from a prepared statement, ranging from her commitment to “educational, societal and environmental justice” to to reviewing every district policy “with an equity lens” to filling in as an unpaid substitute teacher in a pinch.
“I promise to be board president,” she said, “not superintendent, not mayor, not any of the other roles … and allow the board to be a voice of seven.”
Brown was among three new members sworn in at Friday’s meeting. Also new to the board: Betsy Holder, who piled up the most votes of seven candidates in the April 4 consolidated election, and Mark Thies.