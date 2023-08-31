CHAMPAIGN — David Bambrey is just a few days into his new role as president of the UI Alumni Association, but he has plenty of plans for the group.
Namely, he wants younger people to get active in the association.
“Our alumni base is getting younger over time with our graduating classes being larger than they’ve historically been,” Bambrey said. “One of the pieces I’m really excited about is figuring out ways to engage our more recent graduates at a higher level.”
That starts with some things the association already has, like Student Alumni Ambassadors, plus making sure students know the benefits of being active with the group.
One big thing is advice and mentorship from older, more experienced alumni.
“That can be professionally, that could be helping folks moving to a new city or new industry,” Bambrey said. “There are 550,000 living alumni across the world, and we certainly need to tap into that and find ways that the alumni base can help everyone.”
That huge community is one of the reasons Bambrey says he finds his work with the alumni rewarding, even though he isn’t actually an alumnus of the UI.
Bambrey studied business at Washington & Jefferson College and expected to find himself in the corporate sector as an adult.
“That’s one of the biggest things I say when I do talk to students. Very, very few careers are linear, and mine is a perfect example of that,” Bambrey said. “It’s led me to a profession that I didn’t know a lot about when I was in college, but it’s been such a rewarding career and has allowed me to meet so many amazing people.”
His first job out of college was at the University of Pittsburgh, where Bambrey began to learn about working in higher education and about alumni associations.
Since he was early in his career and trying to figure things out, he “made a leap” and took a position with the Ohio University alumni association.
Coming to the UI was a chance to expand on his work, and to reconnect with former boss Jennifer Dillavou, who was the alumni association president at that time.
“Obviously, working at a large land grant institution like Illinois was something that I was instantly drawn to,” Bambrey said. “Working with one of the largest alumni bases in the country, and certainly one of the most excited and passionate alumni bases, was just something that I was really thrilled with for the next step in my career.”
His introduction to campus had come a few years earlier as his sister and brother-in-law shared their experiences with graduate studies at the UI.
Bambrey’s wife, Bethany Whoric, now works at the university too, as assistant director of advancement for Krannert Center corporate relations.
The pair got married in April and just got back from a honeymoon a few weeks before Bambrey stepped into his new position.
Bambrey said they enjoy the arts at Krannert and all genres of Illini sports, especially when they’re winning.
Some things he’s looking forward to with the alumni association this fall are connected to sports, too: Homecoming, for example, is the next big thing on the radar.
The association also travels to two or three away football games each fall; this year, it’ll be Kansas, Purdue and Minnesota.
Bambrey said to keep an eye out for emails ahead of those games — alumni and other fans are all welcome at tailgating.