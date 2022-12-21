Band, cheerleaders cancel Braggin' Rights trip
ST. LOUIS — A frigid forecast means two of Illinois basketball’s most loyal supporters — the band and cheerleaders — will be absent from the stands and sidelines of tonight’s Braggin’ Rights bout.
A three-hour bus ride to the Enterprise Center in St. Louis would’ve been fine on Wednesday. But snowy, icy, windy drives home for students, most of whom live in the Chicagoland area, would’ve been problematic.
“We started having conversations yesterday when the weather started to look questionable,” Illinois cheerleader coach Stephanie Record said on Wednesday. “We made the final decision this morning after talking to Missouri as well.
“Both band and cheer teams decided it was in the best interest of student safety not to travel.”
Tonight’s iteration of the long-standing series between the Mizzou Tigers and Fighting Illini is still on; both teams are in town and ready to play. Record’s cheer squad will simply root on the 8-3 Illini from the safety of their homes.
Record recalled one “very scary trip” to a Braggin’ Rights game when icy roads prevented the cheerleading team from reaching the arena until halftime. But this is the first canceled trip she can remember.
“It's one of their favorite games of the year so they're obviously disappointed not to be there,” Record said. “But they all understand the priority to keep everyone safe, and traveling on a charter bus in high winds and snowy weather wouldn't be safe after the game.”
Same goes for the Illinois Basketball Band, whose members are feeling “a variety of mixed emotions” about the canceled trip, said Barry Houser, director of the UI’s athletic bands. The previous schedule had the band and cheerleaders returning to campus around 1:30 a.m. on Friday.
“With the impending weather forecast, that schedule could jeopardize many of our students from being with their families over the holidays,” he said.
The conditions in question across central Illinois: Snowfall ranging from 2 to 4 inches by tonight, with winds up to 50 mph and slippery roads from earlier precipitation. Wind chill could fall as low as 35 below zero in some spots, according to the National Weather Service.
“Most of our students will be spending time with their friends and families over the next few days before we prepare to depart for the bowl trip,” Houser said.
Students in the Marching Illini, and 20 from the Illinois cheer squad, will return to the UI campus by Dec. 27 to prepare for a Dec. 28 bus trip to the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa, Fla.
“Remaining team members will be cheering the women's and men's basketball games over break,” Record said.