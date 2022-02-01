Want to weigh in? Submit a Letter to the Editor | To share your story: Email jdalessio@news-gazette.com
'Everybody can’t do everything, but everybody can do something'
Leading off Part 10 of our continuing Community Conversation on gun violence: Retired Urbana school district educator BARBARA GILLESPIE.
Gun violence conjures up images in my mind that I do not allow to linger, lest I’m adversely affected. My brother’s body sprawled across the grass in his backyard after being unjustly killed by a policeman’s bullet often weighs heavy on my heart.
Once that fog clears, I can go on to think about community gun violence that has corroded an environment I once considered pleasant and a safe and enjoyable place to live.
My emotions are deeply stirred when I think that those mostly involved in these recent acts of gun violence are our younger community members. How did we get here? Certainly, there is no one answer; however, there are some factors worthy of consideration.
Our youth talk often about Black-on-Black crime, police brutality, rising crime, low survival skills, false blame and low self-esteem as issues that have caused many to arm themselves for their own protection.
Some mention they were tired of getting harassed, so they have championed themselves on shooting back.
It is a survival mentality they have been tagged with.
My son lives in Minneapolis, where there has been a continued rise in gun violence. He is a pastor and youth advocate in his city. Youth as young as 11 are carrying guns there.
He says killing or being killed is how they attain their badge of honor.
Many young people feel trapped in a society that has not prepared them for this world.
How do you survive being improperly educated, discriminated against and feeling disenfranchised?
These are some of the questions they ask. Too many feel hopeless, with nothing to live for. No sector of society can escape having played a role in this mounting atrocity.
In the family, my son, who is a child and family therapist, noted Abraham Maslow’s hierarchy of needs. Maslow explains how people have several basic needs that must be met before others — like social, emotional and self-actualization needs. In that hierarchy is the important need to belong.
If youth are not receiving the loving embrace and sense of belonging in the home, they connect to groups where they feel accepted, even if it is just in the initial phase.
One of the greatest ills that youth face is that of neglect, and that occurs more in the home than any other place.
My grandson is a mentor to many youths, and he talks about the incredible injustices that young people are subjected to in their homes. He is very confidential and never reveals any specifics about those he talks with. He said nobody should have to suffer the way some youth do.
They are angry, they are neglected, abused, misused and must deal with so much built-up tension. Too many feel they are not cared for. They are locked into a state of mind that is convincing them they only have death staring them in the face.
So, the gun is their weapon for survival.
If I don’t shoot, somebody will shoot me. Some are of the mindset that things are not going to change, so how do I survive? Some feel like nobody cares about me enough to help me.
They think this evil will happen to them, so they arm themselves and are ready to shoot back.
‘The power of love’
The family is ultimately important in helping young people feel empowered and instilling values to help give them a hopeful and positive outlook on life.
The family is where they should receive the greatest emotional power, the power of love.
I believe that love is one of the most powerful forces on earth and something that all of us need, regardless of age, race, creed, color or background.
Love is critical for our mental state of mind.
I have found that people who experience a lot of love in their lives seem to feel more happiness and joy and less depression. When you feel unloved, you are more likely to feel more alone and undervalued, lack self-esteem and have limited confidence and motivation.
Being loved can often serve as an antidepressant and encourage self-love and inspire love for others. When you love, you are less likely to hurt someone through gun violence or other violent acts.
Dr. King once said, “Hatred paralyzes; love releases it. Hatred confuses life; love harmonizes it. Hatred darkens life; love illuminates it.”
In the school, there was a time when there was a realization that everyone was not college-bound, so alternative education was provided. I remember the industrial arts classes at Urbana High School, the classes where they built houses and taught youth manual skills. These gave some youth an optimistic outlook for their future.
Today, much of this has been eliminated from our schools.
There were closer connections with community businesses and school job training shadowing.
Some young people are feeling hopeless and harboring mindsets that dictate there is really nothing for me, no one really cares enough to help me prepare for a hopeful future.
What happened to the high school curriculum that equipped youth with skills that afforded them a fighting chance to be a valued community contributor?
And the churches: What happened to those across-denomination fellowships that often brought together young people, who in turn developed long-lasting relationships? There were more friendly community vibes in the air, sweet communion and fellowship.
Today, churches are very segregated and member-protective. These gatherings were powerful, and I loved them. This happened pre-COVID-19, so we can’t blame this divide on COVID-19.
Pastors spent time with the youth, serving as mentors, role models and encouraging fellowship across denomination lines. Pastors and various members were involved in youth events. Large numbers of youth would gather for events in the parks and at various churches.
Now, in some cases, not even same-denomination churches portray congenial fellowship. Where is all of that?
This certainly had an impact on our youth population.
‘A stench of evil’
My mind runs in circles when I think of gun violence. The number of shootings and killings in this mid-sized community is staggering.
This community has felt like a haven for decades for me, and this eruption of gun violence can be unnerving.
I am not so fearful that I refrain from going out to do my business, because I am thankful and feel divine protection. Nevertheless, the atmosphere feels violently polluted with a stench of evil in the air, but we must press on to help make things better.
As a community, we must continue to work hard to put in place policies and laws to curb this escalating violence.
As members of the community, it is great that there are some collaborative deliberations and actions going forth to address this mounting crisis. It will not be solved easily, but together each can play a part. Everybody can’t do everything, but everybody can do something.
As an educator and advocate for youth, my efforts are to positively help youth to see their value and work to further develop what they intrinsically possess.
Too many youths see themselves as underqualified, underprivileged, underdeveloped, under loved and overly blamed.
Youth are our greatest resource, and we must make major investments in them.
When people feel better about themselves, they will do better for themselves and others.