URBANA — Calling him the “poster child” for domestic batterers, a Champaign County judge on Wednesday sentenced a Thomasboro man to the maximum sentence for an attack on a woman he once purported to care about.
A jury convicted Mark R. Frandle, 36, of aggravated domestic battery for a violent attack in March 2020 on a 39-year-old woman who was living with him that included repeated punching and choking, a familiar offensive maneuver for Frandle, according to what other women told a police officer.
Judge Randy Rosenbaum sentenced Frandle to seven years in prison, to be served at 85 percent, for the vicious attack, noting that testimony and court records indicate that Frandle has had a 20-year history of anger issues that he has taken out on a variety of women.
The same jury that convicted him in March had acquitted him of two counts of criminal sexual assault and was unable to reach verdicts on two other counts of criminal sexual assault, all with the same woman.
Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink said she would not retry him on those counts. But on Wednesday, she presented Rosenbaum with plenty of aggravation from the victim and from a police officer who had interviewed three other women victimized by Frandle to persuade the judge to impose the maximum sentence.
The woman who was the victim in the case for which he was being sentenced said she started dating Frandle in December 2018 and within about two months, his pattern of mental abuse started.
“He would go through my phone for hours,” she said, claiming that she was cheating on him and looking for evidence of that.
She said he also tried to isolate her from her own family, including an adult son. Occasionally, he hit her. Toward the end of their relationship that hitting escalated to sexual violence with him violating her “at least 10 times,” she said.
The woman described how Frandle’s controlling and obnoxious behavior caused her to lose jobs by him showing up intoxicated at places she worked or by keeping her from going to work. She testified that he used drugs, mostly crack cocaine, and that on one occasion he put a pill in her mouth that she said caused her to lose control of herself.
While in a significantly altered state, she said Frandle laughed at her and sexually assaulted her.
On another occasion when he was intoxicated and they were leaving a friend’s home, she said he snatched the car keys from her and drove so erratically and so fast that she feared for her life. Once home, she said he continued to yell at her, put her in a headlock and raped her.
Sobbing through most of her testimony Wednesday, the woman said his beatings left her with a twitch in her face from nerve damage that requires injections twice a year to control. She is in counseling and group therapy for post-traumatic stress disorder and depression, she said, and is now employed.
Former Thomasboro Police Chief Eric Shumate, who investigated the woman’s claims of abuse by Frandle, testified that he located three other women, including one who testified at his trial, who suffered similar abuse from him when they dated.
Shumate described for Rosenbaum incidents the women told him of that included verbal abuse, punching, choking and forced sex as far back as 2005 when he was in high school with one of the women.
Frandle’s attorney, Jim Martinkus, presented the judge with paperwork that showed Frandle participated in a faith-based help group while he’s been locked up in the county jail since July 7, 2020. Otherwise, Martinkus called no witnesses on Frandle’s behalf and Frandle declined to say anything to the judge when given the opportunity.
Alferink urged the judge to impose the maximum seven years, calling the victim’s life “nothing short of living in hell” while she was with Frandle. Noting the evidence of what he had done to the other women, she called seven years “almost laughable” in its paucity.
Martinkus reminded Rosenbaum that he had already considered much of the aggravating evidence he heard Wednesday during pretrial motions and that his client’s only prior felony convictions were both Class 4 felonies for unlawful restraint and domestic battery.
Martinkus called three to five years an “appropriate disposition.”
Rosenbaum disagreed, calling Frandle a “significant risk to the community” and saying that he and other domestic batterers need to be deterred.
“He is angry, manipulative, controlling and violent verbally, physically and sexually,” the judge said. “There is very little mitigation here and substantial aggravation.”