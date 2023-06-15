URBANA — Charges lodged against an Urbana man in December for allegedly punching another man have been dismissed.
Assistant State’s Attorney Brooke Hinman said she dismissed aggravated battery charges filed against Terren Gaither, 31, who listed an address on Bartlow Road, because the victim refused to come to court to testify.
Gaither’s jury trial on charges that he punched an employee of his in the face so hard that he lost a tooth on Dec. 26 was supposed to have begun Thursday before Judge Roger Webber.
A Champaign County sheriff’s deputy’s report documented that the man sustained a right eye that was swollen shut, a cut to the right eyelid, a cut under the eye, a cut under the lip, a missing tooth and a cut on the side of the head.
Gaither told deputies that he believed the victim was about to hit him, so he punched him several times in the face.