Beck after public commenter calls for Champaign councilwoman's resignation: 'Hearing from citizens is always a learning opportunity'
CHAMPAIGN — A city council meeting light on agenda action items took a turn for the awkward this week when the second of four public speakers stepped up to the mic.
The speaker: Champaign resident Scott Best. The topic: a five-plus-minute call for the resignation of District 2 council member Alicia Beck, who was seated feet away.
Reading from a prepared, multi-page statement, Best blasted Beck’s well-chronicled response to Albert Morr when the University Avenue resident spoke up about gun violence in his neighborhood, as well as Beck recently missing five consecutive council meetings, which she said the previous week was due to her attending to family matters following her dad’s death earlier this year.
Council rules don’t allow for back-and-forth exchanges during public comment, so Best went on uninterrupted — using words that included “disgusted,” “disturbing,” “shameful” and “shallow” — until Deputy Mayor Will Kyles broke in to politely point out that he’d gone beyond the five minutes speakers are allotted for public comment and needed to wrap up in the next few seconds.
Best got in six more sentences before Kyles spoke up again to say his time was up:
Kyles: “Sir, we went for extending a little bit past your five minutes. I think we have heard your comments. The council will take them into consideration.”
Best (speaking over Kyles): “I understand. I have more.”
Kyles, referencing the heartbreaking story of the public speaker prior, a COVID-19-stricken resident who told council members she was to be evicted the next morning, with no options but to sleep in her car: “I understand. I understand the previous speaker, we allowed to speak a little bit longer. But we get the gist of what you’re trying to say to the council.”
Best: “So you don’t want to hear the rest is what you’re saying? I understand. (Walks back to his seat). Typical ...”
Kyles: “Thank you for your respect.”
During the council-comment period that followed, neither Beck nor any of the six other members in attendance opted to address Best’s speech.
In an email to The News-Gazette the next day, Beck said: “Hearing from citizens is always a learning opportunity. Of course learning about the vision citizens have for our community is an important part, but taking the opportunity to learn how you can better serve your district is an important part, too. I look forward to partnering with citizens through the Community Gun Violence Reduction Blueprint.”
In other council news:
— Comfort White, who identified herself as the grandmother of the 5-year-old struck in the leg by a bullet while playing outside on July 30, expressed her frustrations and fears over the lack of cameras at the Oakwood Trace Apartments during public comment.
“My question to y’all: Can you make them get cameras up there, to help these families?” she asked.
Kyles later explained that while the city “cannot make those individuals get cameras,” it can have conversations with property owners about security issues, which are happening and will continue.
“These things don’t fall upon deaf ears,” Kyles added.
New police Chief Tim Tyler also weighed in, “deeply apologizing” to White and vowing: “You’re going to see a stronger police presence, which we’ve been doing, and we are really getting a lot of guns off the streets. It’s great citizens like yourself that make me want to work harder as the chief of police.”
— To be clear, Deb Feinen‘s absence from this week’s council meeting had nothing to do with another big news development Tuesday: the arraignment of a Savoy man accused of sending threatening emails to the Champaign mayor. She took to social media to thank the teams of Tyler and Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz for their quick action in the case and report that she was sick — on her 25th wedding anniversary, no less.