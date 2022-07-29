Beck explains extended council absence, plans to donate half of $5,000 city stipend to gun violence cause
CHAMPAIGN — For the first time since May 17, District 2 representative Alicia Beck was in council chambers for this week’s meeting.
Beck said her extended absence was due to having to attend to “some personal family issues” related to her dad’s death earlier this year and she appreciated those who checked in on her.
Beck didn’t respond to multiple inquiries from The News-Gazette during her time away, which included five council meetings. Nor, apparently, did she read a July 13 story in which councilman Tom Bruno called the subject “kind of an awkward interpersonal hot potato.”
“I don’t read The News-Gazette and I don’t watch local television but I guess there’s been some concern lately about my wellbeing,” Beck said during the council comment portion of this week’s quick meeting. “So I just wanted to say, first of all, that I appreciate that I’ve had some people reach out to me and make sure I’m OK because I’ve had to miss the last three regular city council meetings.”
(Beck also missed two regular study sessions, on May 24 and June 14).
No matter how many meetings they make or miss, council members are paid a $5,000 annual stipend for their service.
Saying she wanted to be “a good steward of the funds that have been given to me by people of Champaign to sit on this dais,” Beck said she plans to donate her earnings from the first half of 2022 to nonprofits connected with Champaign’s Gun Violence Reduction Blueprint.
This time, she did not address concerns expressed earlier in the meeting by Champaign resident Albert Morr, who pleaded with city leaders to act following a second shooting in six months near their home, in the 1600 block of West University Avenue.
It was Morr’s third time addressing the council on this topic. His first appearance, in February, led to Beck suggesting the Morrs were latecomers who only spoke up about gun violence the problem reached their doorstep. “Until you come in because someone else’s neighborhood is being shot up, I don’t want to hear it,” she said.
Beck came under fire in the ensuing days, with Champaign County NAACP President Minnie Pearson calling her message disrespectful, rude and dismissive in The News-Gazette and Amber Oberheim, the widow of slain Champaign police Officer Chris, telling Brian Barnhart on WDWS‘ “A Penny for Your Thoughts” that she felt “nauseous” after watching video of the meeting.
Nearly 10 months since her husband was killed in the line of duty, Amber Oberheim was a guest today on Penny for Your Thoughts as a part of "Gun Violence: A Community Conversation." #chambana— NewsTalk 1400 & 93.9-FM WDWS (@wdws1400) March 16, 2022
Hear the conversation here ⤵https://t.co/7oNk2gwMWk pic.twitter.com/4GcL0cLSYJ
Other news nuggets from this week’s council meeting:
— While addressing his department’s strategy to crack down on speeding, new Chief Tim Tyler said Champaign police have issued 232 citations and 81 warnings in the past month alone.
“Our police department is actively engaging in reducing the speeding within the city,” he said.
— Council members OK’d Mayor Deb Feinen‘s two appointments to Champaign’s Historic Preservation Commission — Madison Story (to fill Barbara Ford‘s seat) and Adrianne Brehm (replaces Joe Zalabak). Both terms expire on June 30, 2025.
— Dr. William Youngerman was approved as the developer of record for a city -owned lot he plans to buy, at 47 East Main Street. That means he has exclusive rights to negotiate with the city after its new hired financial consultant, St. Louis-based PGAV — reviews the proposal.
DOWNTOWN DEVELOPMENT: Project would include second-story enclosed walkway between The Venue CU events center and new four-story building. https://t.co/Ub0W8Ufe8F— The News-Gazette (@news_gazette) July 26, 2022
Youngerman has proposed redeveloping the lot with a four-story building with apartments, retail space and some Airbnb-like accommodations to serve The Venue CU events center next door.