URBANA — Fire in a bedroom of a home in central Urbana has displaced a family.
Urbana Fire Battalion Chief Kyle Hensch said the three occupants of a home in the 800 block of Hawthorne Drive were alerted about 4:13 p.m. Tuesday by a smoke detector that there was a fire in their home.
They got out safely before firefighters arrived.
Firefighters found a mattress on fire in a second-floor bedroom and had it out and under control within 10 minutes.
Hensch described the damage as moderate to the bedroom where the fire started and the adjacent areas. There was smoke damage throughout the second floor and the stairwell, too, he said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. He estimated damage at $10,000.
The residents were receiving help from the Emergency Support Services team.