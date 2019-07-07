PEORIA — Beginning Monday, a jury of seven men and five women will decide whether Brendt Christensen lives or dies.
To sentence him to death for kidnapping and killing visiting University of Illinois scholar Yingying Zhang two years ago, the jury must reach a unanimous verdict.
If just one juror disagrees, Christensen will spend the rest of his life in prison.
A death sentence is hardly a given.
In the 206 federal capital cases tried since 1988, in instances where the defendant was convicted and the decision went to the jury, death sentences were imposed just 36 percent of the time, according to the Federal Death Penalty Resource Counsel Project.
“Death penalty trials typically do not end up with a death penalty being imposed,” said Robert Dunham, executive director of the Death Penalty Information Center. “Attitudes have shifted, on the whole representation has improved, and the quality of representation is a key determinant of whether a defendant lives or is sentenced to die.
“Good representation does not always win a capital case, but poor representation is more likely to lose one,” he said.
The sentencing phase, which is expected to last as long as a week-and-a-half, will proceed much like the guilt phase did, except that instead of deciding whether Christensen is guilty, jurors will decide the form of punishment.
‘A little mini-trial’
Following opening statements from both sides, the government will present why it believes Christensen should be put to death. Then the defense will argue why life in prison is a more appropriate outcome.
The government may make a short rebuttal, and then each side will leave jurors with closing arguments before deliberations begin.
“It’s a little mini-trial, the issue being life or death and eligibility for the death penalty,” said Urbana attorney Steve Beckett, one of the lawyers for Ms. Zhang’s family.
When jurors deliberate, they will first have to agree that the prosecution proved that Christensen intentionally killed Ms. Zhang.
Then the jury will have to unanimously agree beyond a reasonable doubt that one of the prosecution’s “statutory aggravating factors,” or legal reasons for the death penalty, exist.
Those include:
• That Ms. Zhang died as a result of the kidnapping.
• That Christensen committed the crime in an “especially heinous, cruel or depraved manner,” in that it involved torture or serious physical abuse of Ms. Zhang.
• That Christensen committed the crime “after substantial planning and premeditation.”
‘Reasoned moral choice’
If one of those is unanimously agreed upon, the jury can then consider “non-statutory aggravating factors.” Here again, there must be unanimous agreement for death to be considered as the penalty.
Such factors include:
• The impact on the victim and her family, which Ms. Zhang’s father, brother, boyfriend and possibly her mother are expected to testify to, the prosecution said Thursday.
The prosecution also has said it wants to play videos from six of Ms. Zhang’s friends and a high school teacher back in China, as well as a video of Ms. Zhang singing.
The defense has tried to limit what Ms. Zhang’s family can testify about. That strategy makes sense, Dunham said.
“It’s supposed to be a reasoned moral choice about whether the defendant should live or die, and not a competition about the worth of the victim and the worth of the defendant,” he said. “The family is not permitted to testify about their feelings about the defendant or what sentence they believe is appropriate.”
• The vulnerability of the victim. Prosecutors plan to argue that Ms. Zhang, who’d arrived in the United States just a month before being taken, was particularly vulnerable by being small and speaking poor English.
• The future dangerousness of Christensen, based on the wire recording of him boasting that he wanted to be known as a killer and his claims of additional victims.
• The lack of remorse. While his lawyers admitted Christensen killed Ms. Zhang during the guilt phase, their client has never apologized for his actions, at least not publicly.
• Obstruction, including the false statements Christensen was found guilty of making to FBI agents. Prosecutors also plan to argue that he destroyed or concealed Ms. Zhang’s remains and sanitized the crime scene.
As the prosecution’s witnesses testify about these factors, the defense will be sure to try to cast doubt during cross-examination, as they already have in pre-sentencing hearing motions and during the guilt phase.
‘Awkward moments’
Because Christensen’s lawyers admitted his guilt during the first phase of trial, “it led to some awkward moments where positions were being taken or questions were being asked of witnesses that really did not relate to the question of guilt or innocence,” Beckett said, “but had to do with whether or not the government could prove aggravating factors that would make the jury decide that death was the appropriate sentence.”
The defense has argued most strenuously that there’s no proof that Christensen tortured Ms. Zhang or killed her in an especially heinous way.
While Christensen described in grisly detail to his girlfriend how he said he killed Ms. Zhang, he also claimed in the same secret wire recording tape that he’s killed 12 other people.
The FBI looked into this but wasn’t able to find any evidence to corroborate the claim.
The defense is expected to argue that because Christensen lied about the 13 victims, he just as well could have lied about the gruesome way he killed Ms. Zhang.
And while prosecutors presented evidence of Ms. Zhang’s DNA in Christensen’s bedroom, Assistant Federal Defender Elisabeth Pollock noted in her closing argument that they didn’t find her DNA in his bathroom, where he claimed to have done many of the awful things he described.
The prosecution’s likely counterargument: That’s because of the extensive cleaning Christensen did in the bathroom.
Christensen’s lawyers have also pushed back on the idea that he planned and premeditated his attack, arguing instead that he was in a downward spiral for months because of alcohol abuse and marital problems, and that he hit rock bottom the day his wife left on a vacation with her new boyfriend.
They’ve also tried to cast doubt on the testimony of a former UI grad student who said she was approached by Christensen hours before Ms. Zhang was but didn’t get in his car.
If believed by the jury, her testimony would show Christensen had at least somewhat planned his attack and was driving around looking for women to kidnap.
Christensen’s lawyers have also questioned whether Ms. Zhang’s English is as poor as the prosecutors describe, in an effort to push back against the idea that she was especially vulnerable.
Defense: Dad to testify
When the prosecution rests, the defense will then be able to present their “mitigating factors,” or reasons Christensen doesn’t deserve the death penalty.
Unlike the prosecution’s aggravating factors, which the jury needs to agree unanimously were proven beyond a reasonable doubt, the mitigating factors only need to be proven to individual jurors by a “preponderance of the evidence.” Or, in other words, that they’re more likely than not to exist.
Last week, the defense filed a list of 54 mitigating factors it plans to argue.
They range from Christensen’s lack of a criminal record and a history of mental illness in his family to the impact his death would have on his family and Christensen’s own mental issues.
The defense has already said Christensen’s father is planning to testify.
Christensen’s father “loves him and cares about him and is willing to support him during a sentence of life without release,” the defense states as part of its list of mitigation factors. “If Brendt is executed, his father will suffer grief and loss.”
The defense also wants to argue that the University of Illinois Counseling Center should’ve done more to help Christensen after he revealed homicidal plans to them three months before killing Ms. Zhang.
The prosecution has already argued that many of the mitigating factors aren’t relevant and shouldn’t be allowed.
In particular, the prosecution is opposed to Christensen bringing up any issues related to his mental health, as he previously dropped his plan to offer a mental health defense days before the government’s mental health expert was going to question him.
“He should not be permitted to end-run the procedural rules,” Justice Department prosecutor James Nelson wrote.
In a pre-sentencing hearing ruling, U.S. District Judge Jim Shadid said a defense expert could give limited testimony about what the counseling center should have done, but said another witness won’t be able to provide mental health records from Christensen’s family.
After both sides present their case during the sentencing phase, the jury will weigh the aggravating and mitigating factors and fill out a lengthy verdict form indicating how many of them thought which factors existed.
Finally, the form will ask the jurors for Christensen’s sentence, followed by signatures from each of the 12 certifying that they reached their decision without discrimination toward either Christensen or Ms. Zhang.