Continuing a conversation
we’re privileged to host,
The News-Gazette asked African American community members to share their stories and solutions in the wake of George Floyd’s killing. Featured today: DANA GILLON
, occupational safety coordinator for University of Illinois Facilities & Services.
It is hard to explain the experience of being Black, because sometimes we do not want to sound like we are exaggerating. We certainly do not want to hear someone say that we are playing the “race card.”
But now that the terror of our experiences has been brought to light, were we exaggerating or playing the race card? Or, were we narrating the reality of our lived experiences in the hope that we might encounter someone who could or would empathize and speak on our behalf when we did not have the power to do so?
I remember staring into the flashlight of two police officers who pulled me over for “driving while Black.”
I was working in a predominantly white community at night. I was a teenager. I was afraid. I was respectful. The intimidation was unnecessary. I stayed silent and I made it home.
More recently, here in Champaign, a white woman acknowledged to a white police officer that she ran into my car. The police officer was very gracious to her. He was rude and aggressive toward me and told me I was wrong to be in the intersection at the time she ran into the rear of my car.
I am no longer a teenager. I was not afraid. I was respectful. The intimidation was unnecessary. I was angry. I made it home. I filed a complaint.
Sometimes, people say it is because of how we look or how we act or how we sound. As if we can be categorized into good and bad Black people. The good ones get treated better. That is simply not true, and it is divisive.
I am Black. I am educated. I listen to gospel music and jazz. I love my people and my culture. I am not better than my brothers and sisters who are different from me yet share the same skin.
I have been followed through a store as though I might steal something on so many occasions, I dare not list them all.
I have been overlooked for promotions when white counterparts with less education or experience have been promoted.
I have been followed on the highway by police officers for no reason other than traveling in a Black caravan.
In truth, racism does not care about your credentials.
I have cried tears over the abuse we have collectively watched in the last few weeks against people of color. But it is not new to us. It is simply being televised.
We have been explaining to our children how to behave around white people and telling our children the importance of just making it home for generations. But now that the national and international spotlight is revealing our truth, do we have the necessary leverage to enact policy to change our reality?
Is it possible to hope that the next generation will not have to teach their Black child to just make it home? It is time to vote and enact change.