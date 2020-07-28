As we continue to find ourselves in the grips of racial crises, brought on by the police brutality, criminalization and deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Rashard Brooks and Ahmaud Arbery, reflections of a history of early criminality of my two sons run vividly through my mind.
The cycle starts long before the criminal justice system and lies deep in many of our institutional structures. My youngest was just 4 when he was taken to the ground by a teacher in a restraint method and suspended from pre-kindergarten for hitting a boy who’d thrown a rock at him.
This was the beginning of a painful and exhausting pattern and the realization of powerlessness to protect my children from the cruelty of racism, regardless of how I tried and regardless of best efforts to raise them to be decent human beings.
Though less surprising, each time a racial incident happened to them, the hurt and damage served to layer and deeply embed feelings of anger, frustration and distrust inside me.
Still, I was not prepared for my son to be sent home from school for hugging another student and seeming incapable of respecting other people’s personal space. He was 6 at the time.
Nor did I imagine that in less than a week of being in my new position at UIUC, I’d have to fight against my son being suspended from school for being accused of beating up a kid, by a Good (Karen) Samaritan, despite a very different narrative by students on the playground who saw the boy throw applesauce on my son — not once but twice, before my son, a one-time second-in-state wrestler took him to the ground.
I have to point out that on each of these occasions, the other child involved was White and, other than the one who endured a hug — a gesture that most would consider an act of kindness — initiated the altercations. My sons’ actions were criminalized while the same or more aggressive behavior performed by the White children was ignored or justified.
At what point do these daily actions against them by people entrusted to take care of and nurture them, foster a damned-if-I-do, damned-if-I-don’t attitude? How much does this early establishment of distrust contribute to the actual taking on of criminal behavior and lead to altercations later in life that end in fatalities?
We have to pay closer attention to the intentional and unintentional racial aggressions our children experience daily and be preemptive in preventing their continuance. Our outrage cannot be reserved only for when injustices are caught on camera and are too heinous to ignore.
We need to ensure that the climate and culture in our early education system in inner cities and public schools educate, elevate, nurture and serve every child. I do believe, like the police, most teachers and school officials are fine, caring people dedicated to performing their roles with excellence, but we have to safeguard against those who are ill-intentioned or misinformed.
In a webcast entitled “The Psychology of Cruelty,” Dr. Anita Phillips discussed a study that tested whether innocence was attributed equally to Black boys as to White boys. What they found was when shown a picture of Black and White boys all of the same age, police consistently overestimated the age of Black boys by 4½ years and underestimated the age of the White boys, attributing a greater innocence to them and amplifying the likelihood of excessive, aggressive behavior toward Black male youths.
The policemen further overestimated their age after being shown images of apes prior to looking at images of Black boys. I wonder the outcome of the test were it given to teachers, shopkeepers or next-door neighbors.
My point is not to justify my sons’ behavior — although in my family, we were taught to defend ourselves against bullying. It is, however, to defend theirs and the rights of all Black boys and girls to a presumed innocence and consideration equal to that of their White counterparts.
Moreover, the fleecing of Black boys’ and girls’ innocence gets normalized by our own people. I recently shared my children’s experiences with a friend who shrugged them off as just another story of Black mistreatment.
I resist these acts as par for the course. If we ourselves are unfazed by the injustices our children face, we become complicit in their devaluation and need to take every injustice as personal.
If you’re Black and racism hasn’t crossed your doorstep yet, I pray it never will, but in this moment of racial reckoning and face-off against a double pandemic, we have an opportunity to right the wrongs that have happened to so many others. And where better to focus our collective attention than on the safety and care of our Black and Brown children.
