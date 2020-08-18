Being Black in America: Keisha Carthen
In her own words, an African American community resident shares a first-person story about what it looks, feels and sounds like to be black in America.
Continuing a conversation we’ve hosted since June, The News-Gazette asked African American community members to share their stories and solutions in the wake of George Floyd’s killing.
Featured today: Champaign's KEISHA CARTHEN, who is pursuing a master’s in social work from the University of Illinois, with plans to become a mental health counselor.
If you'd like to share your story, email jdalessio@news-gazette.com.
'It is painful that we have come to a place in life where everything is about White people and Black people. It breaks my heart that we cannot just see each other as humans.'
By KEISHA CARTHEN
Being a Black woman in America is very difficult on many levels.
For one, due to current circumstances with such a significant amount of brutality against people of color, I am terrified of the police. I am driving legally with a driver’s license, insurance, not intoxicated and no drugs on me; however, if the police are driving behind me, I am petrified.
The sad part about this is, since I have been living in Champaign, all my encounters with police officers have been good in terms of getting pulled over for minuscule things.
The most memorable experience I had with a police officer was in Rantoul, when I was leaving my daughter’s house. I was very ill and pulled over to throw up. A very kind Caucasian police officer pulled behind me to make sure my head did not get knocked off by other cars while hanging out of my vehicle to vomit with ongoing traffic.
Once I was done, he pulled off and proceeded to go on his way and so did I. I say that because he could have come to see if I was throwing up due to intoxication and rightfully so, but he didn’t.
He just wanted to make sure I was safe.
Sadly, this is not everyone’s story. Many Blacks have been shot and killed over something as simple as a traffic stop. I have come across YouTube videos showing shootings of Black unarmed men who got pulled over by White cops, were shot and killed over a power struggle — and I am now affected by this.
Not only am I afraid for my life; I am afraid for my four-year-old grandson, who may be targeted when he gets to be as young as 12 or 13 years — maybe 11 if he is tall enough.
Being Black in America is constantly trying to explain White privilege to my Caucasian friends, knowing they will never understand what it means to be Black. My simplest explanation: You do not have to worry about your Caucasian son walking down the street with a hoodie on, being targeted and possibly getting shot and killed by the police. That is White privilege.
It is painful that we have come to a place in life where everything is about White people and Black people. It breaks my heart that we cannot just see each other as humans.
Being Black in America is not only being afraid of being targeted and killed by White police; it is also being afraid in my own communities. Afraid to go in certain areas or be around certain crowds in fear of getting shot because of a system that was purposely designed to divide us, causing multiple gang and drug wars. Living in poverty and in dangerous neighborhoods with poor water supplies and close to alleys with big rats.
Black children do not have the luxury to live in safe neighborhoods so they can go outside and play freely and without fear.
Being Black in America is being targeted and mistreated by Caucasians in the workplace because I am shapely with curves, and picked on for wearing the same gear as White employees with smaller figures.
Being Black in America is being disrespected by our own Black men and women, caused by the hatred and division stemming from the Willie Lynch letter designed to divide us.
Being Black in America is worrying about my children when they are driving and anxious about my grandchildren who are not even adults yet, in fear of future encounters they may have with the police.
That all said, I pray for a corrected system. I will not say improved because previous improvements went from slavery to corrupted justice systems and systemic inequities. I pray that everyone will get out and vote and really research politicians who are for everybody — meaning Blacks, Whites, Hispanics, Indians, Chinese, Japanese, etc.
I pray that everyone will stand for what is right and stop being close-mouthed about injustices. When we keep quiet, we condone the nonsense. I pray that people will become educated about the conditions that Black Americans are still in and really advocate for real change.
I pray that future generations of people of color will not experience police brutality and other injustices, like inadequate health care and redlining (people of color not being able to buy homes in certain areas).
As tears flow from my eyes while typing this, I will continually pray for equity and justice for all — and I will make sure that I personally do the work necessary to create this change.
Champaign resident and Parkland College graduate Keisha Carthen is pursuing a master’s in social work from the University of Illinois, with plans to become a mental health counselor.