Being Black in America: LeConte Nix
In his own words, an African American community resident shares a first-person story about what it looks, feels and sounds like to be black in America.
Continuing a conversation we’re privileged to host, The News-Gazette asked African American community members to share their stories and solutions in the wake of George Floyd’s killing.
Featured today: Champaign Central coach LeCONTE NIX.
If you’d like to share your story, email jdalessio@news-gazette.com. To view the entire series, click here.
'If we really want to change, we have to have those tough conversations with people who do not look like us'
BY LECONTE NIX
‘To change the world, it starts with one step.’ — Dave Matthews
I start with this line from my favorite band because it says so much in very few words.
When I saw what happened to Mr. George Floyd, I was upset, angry and really disappointed. The problem is, like most African Americans, I wasn’t surprised. That’s the most heartbreaking part of the story.
What made it so real is that all African American males thought Mr. Floyd could have been them.
It is mind-boggling that at the age of 10, my parents had to have a conversation with me about how to conduct myself if I had a police encounter. Think about that. At 10 years old, they were talking to me about school, sports, treating others with respect and, oh yeah, police behavior.
That my parents had to have that conversation is why I was not surprised at what happened in Minneapolis. That narrative has to change.
In our community, there are so many important African American people who have changed so many lives that do not get the credit they deserve. People like Mr. Alvin Griggs, Mrs. Yvette Long, Mrs. Betty Rowell, Mrs. Curry-Taylor and my old neighbor, Mr. Crossland.
I could go on for days.
There are so many role models in this community that go unnoticed; shame on us for not recognizing them.
I think about my good friend, Myshia Porter, a Unit 4 schools product. She is a doctor in our community who should be talked about.
Talk about a role model for young African American females.
I thought about those leaders in our community when I saw what happened to Mr. Floyd. I thought to myself, ‘What would they do?’ and went back to all the valuable teachings and lessons that they’d taught me. It was their actions, not their words.
But if we really want to change, we have to have those tough conversations with people who do not look like us.
Talk to the person you normally wouldn’t talk to. Go out to breakfast, lunch or dinner with a person who doesn’t look like you. Ask questions; listening is a powerful skill.
Get out of your comfort zone, which is very hard for people. When that happens, change will happen.
Like Dave Matthews said, it just takes one step.