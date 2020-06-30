Being Black in America: Shirese Hursey
In her own words, an African American community resident shares a first-person story about what it looks, feels and sounds like to be black in America.
Continuing a conversation we’re privileged to host, The News-Gazette asked African American community members to share their stories and solutions in the wake of George Floyd’s killing.
Featured today: Urbana City Council member SHIRESE HURSEY.
If you’d like to share your story, email jdalessio@news-gazette.com. To view the entire series, click here.
'Why are we still, in the 21st century, being treated like criminals while we are going on with life, minding our own damn business?'
By SHIRESE HURSEY
So much emotion, tears, anger. Too much to contain as I think of the death of that young man.
Who? Which one? Wow! Did I just think that? Are we still having to deal with the deaths of young black men and women at the hands of law enforcement? Moreover, are we still apologizing for our existence?
That’s what it seemed like as I watched the clip of the police officer, with his empty eyes of indifference and hands in his pockets; slowly, and deliberately squishing the life out of that young man, George Floyd.
The history of law enforcement concerning the African diaspora of America is fraught with death. Why are we still, in the 21st century, being treated like criminals while we are going on with life, minding our own damn business? Well, my theory, just something that I have been mulling over in my brain for a few years, is that Black people in this country have always been criminals from the perspective of law enforcement.
The genesis of the African’s presence in this country began with our enslavement. Enslavement of our bodies, minds, dreams, ambitions, endeavors, souls. So, anything that Black people might do, of their volition, would bring punishment on their heads. They were not allowed freedom of movement outside of the confines of the plantation or lands on which they were housed without the express permission of their owner.
Some of the early law enforcement agencies were developed specifically to protect White people from Black people. There was the Night Patrol. These agents had the job of patrolling the surrounding areas of plantations. They were not patrolling to stop drunks or thievery, or White people committing any crime. Their job was to keep an eye out for any wandering Negro, on the road or nearby wooded area or farmland; and if found, return to them to their master, local jail, or just kill — especially if he wasn’t local.
A Negro out at night, without a pass or not in the presence of his master, was a no-no, and a crime. If any slave had the audacity to escape, or attempt to escape from their state of slavery, it was a crime; and they would suffer the consequences of sale, severe punishment or death. Law enforcement agencies could track the slave, beat the slave, rape the slave, kill the slave, with impunity, because they were fugitives of the law. No trial, no jury.
Property does not have civil rights, and slaves were only 3/5ths human; so no need to discuss those pesky human rights. It is this attitude and psyche that formed the foundation of modern law enforcement. It is psychologically woven into the fabric of the institution of our justice system.
When Reconstruction became “deconstruction” in the South, it was law enforcement that helped “re-slave” the freed slaves. Sheriffs and local patrols of the area would illegally arrest, try and convict Black men and women and turn them over to local business/money people to work. Some would levy charges of an alleged owed debt that would give cause for local law enforcement agencies to hand the person over to local businessmen (White) and forcefully sign a contract to work off a debt that the person did not owe. Many of these persons were forced to work for free, for life, until death. The rationale used was the 13th Amendment.
Section 1. Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States, or any place subject to their jurisdiction.
With this exception clause in the amendment, hundreds of laws were passed and thousands of Black people were returned to a form of slavery. Black people were once again perceived as criminals first. Black Codes were written throughout the South to keep Negroes in line. Many were arrested for vagrancy, public drunkenness, registering to vote — or attempting to, or just looking a White man in the eye.
Members of local sheriff’s departments and police forces joined their local Ku Klux Klan and White Citizens societies to make sure Jim Crow and segregation laws were enforced. Law enforcement officers were often involved in the cover-up of crimes against Black people or may have committed the crime themselves under the color of law, knowing they would face no consequence for their arson, murder, rape, lynching, kidnapping or intimidation.
Many will say, “Well that was only in the South.” However, that pathology migrated across the country just as the people that believed it did; and let’s not get it twisted, being “up north” is no panacea for racism. This is not an issue, this is a systemic cancer. This is a cancer that began with an intricate system of human bondage and flourished throughout the planning and founding of a country that proclaimed that:
“... all men were created equal and endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness.”
Yet here we are in the 21st century with a population of men, responsible for the protection, safety and welfare of everyone, continuing to deny the critical unalienable rights to a few; because of that thread of racism and race superiority that existed when those words were written.
The psychology within law enforcement agencies must change. It’s not going to happen overnight, because it was not formed and codified overnight. This is the perfect moment for law enforcement agencies to reflect and realize it is not OK to murder under the color of law. Take action! Intervene!
Do you really wonder why Black folks don’t trust law enforcement, or the system of justice in this country? Well, I challenge the system to think on how long you could tolerate humiliation, murder, intimidation and the instant criminalization of your existence before your anger boils over like a roman candle. Don’t you think 400 years is long enough?
Shirese Hursey represents Ward 3 on the Urbana City Council.