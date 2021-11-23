Listen to this article

“What if Kyle Rittenhouse were Black?” Champaign County NAACP President Minnie Pearson wondered, echoing the thoughts of many in the African American community since Friday’s news that the Illinois teen was acquitted of all charges related to the killing of two men during unrest in the summer of 2020 in Kenosha, Wis.

“One can surmise,” Pearson said, “that if Kyle was a Black armed vigilante, the outcome would have proved deadly in the streets of Wisconsin.”

In Wednesday's print edition of The News-Gazette, African American community members weigh in on the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict.

As the country began to turn its attention to a courtroom in Brunswick, Ga., we asked 77 members of the local African American community for the one word that came to mind first when they learned of the verdict, or the one word that best sums up their feelings after hearing a Wisconsin juror repeat the phrase not guilty five times.

Aaron Alford

DEFEATED

Aaron Alford, Carle Foundation Hospital athletic trainer

Al Allison

WHITE

Al Allison, Champaign business owner

Aaron Ammons

INDIFFERENT

Aaron Ammons, Champaign County clerk

FORESEEABLE

Carol Ammons, Urbana state representative

gianina baker

WEARY

Gianina Baker, Champaign school board member

Jeffrey Barkstall

EXPECTED

Jeffrey Barkstall, Century 21 Heartland Real Estate

Imani Bazzell

EMPOWERED

Imani Bazzell, SisterNet founding director

Chaundra Bishop

UNSURPRISED

Chaundra Bishop, Urbana city council member

Carol Bradford

DISCONCERTED

Carol Bradford, Director of Substance Abuse Treatment, Rosecrance Central Illinois

Jamar Brown

CONCERNED

Jamar Brown, Civil Engineer, University of Illinois

Hub Burnett

MOTIVATED

Hub Burnett, Owner, Suits By Soouljah of Champaign

Stacie Burnett

PRIVILEGED

Stacie Burnett, Champaign County Readers Digest

Evette Campbell

EXPECTED

Evette Campbell, Champaign County court clerk

Kaleb Carter

INFURIATED

Kaleb Carter, Athletic Director, Centennial High School

Valena Claiborne

WHAT???!!!

Valena Claiborne, Executive Pastor, C-U Church

Byron Clark

TYPIFYING

Byron Clark, UI Student Affairs Director of Development

Dionne Clifton

DISGUSTED

Dionne Clifton, LIVE Real Estate Group of Urbana

Stephanie Cockrell

ANGUISHED

Stephanie Cockrell, CEO, The Well Experience

Michele Cooper

VEXED

Michele Cooper, Retired U.S. Army equal employment opportunity manager

Ruthie Counter

DISAPPOINTED

Ruthie Counter, Associate Director, Marketing and Public Relations, Parkland College

Tracy Dace

PARALYZED

Tracy Dace, DREAAM House founder

Leon Dash

PREDICTABLE

Leon Dash, UI Swanlund Chair Professor of Journalism

Lisa Gaye Dixon

FEAR

Lisa Gaye Dixon, UI Professor of Acting; Producer Illinois Theatre

Shanae Dowell

INJUSTICE

Shanae Dowell, Co-Pastor, 21st Century Christian Worship Church of Danville

David Fields

DISBELIEF

David Fields, Former Danville School Superintendent

Anthony Figueroa

NUMB

Anthony Figueroa, Parkland College Men's Basketball Coach, Assistant Athletic Director

Karen Flynn

SHOCKED

Karen Flynn, UI Associate Professor, Gender & Women’s Studies and African American Studies

Marcus Forrest

EXPECTED

Marcus Forrest, Danville High School Football Coach

Robert Freeman

SORROW

Robert Freeman, Pastor, First United Methodist of Urbana

Sean Garrick

EXPECTED

Sean Garrick, UI Vice Chancellor for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Dana Gillon

NONPLUSSED

Dana Gillon, Strategic Leadership, UI Facilities & Services

Rebecca Ginsburg

PAINED

Rebecca Ginsburg, Director, Education Justice Project

Sam Hall

DISAPPOINTED

Sam Hall, DREAAM Program Director

Sharva Hampton-Campbell

UNSURPRISING

Sharva Hampton-Campbell, Student Affairs Coordinator, UI School of Social Work

DeShon Harris

TYPICAL

DeShon Harris, Head Teacher, Champaign County Regional Planning Commission

Marnita Harris

EXPECTED

Marnita Harris, C-U author, UI Housing representative

Lamont Holden

NUMB

Lamont Holden, Music producer, DJ and UI Clinical Assistant Professor of Audio & Recording Technologies

Gladys Hunt

SADDENED

Gladys D. Hunt, First Black Assistant Executive Director, Housing Authority of Champaign County

Shirese Hursey

EXPECTED

Shirese Hursey, Urbana City Council member

Candice Jenkins

NUMB

Candice Jenkins, UI Associate Professor of English and African American Studies

CJ Johnson for boardroom

FORTITUDE

Cassandra Johnson, Champaign County Treasurer

Douglas Jones

PREDICTABLE

Douglas Jones, Champaign surgeon, speaker, former Physician of the Year

Cynthia Keaton-Williams

UNSURPRISED

Cynthia Keaton-Williams, Local mom

INTERESTING

Will Kyles, Champaign City Council member

Karena LaPlace

UNGODLY

Karena LaPlace, Champaign author, speaker, financial and purpose coach

Patricia McKinney Lewis