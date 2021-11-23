“What if Kyle Rittenhouse were Black?” Champaign County NAACP President Minnie Pearson wondered, echoing the thoughts of many in the African American community since Friday’s news that the Illinois teen was acquitted of all charges related to the killing of two men during unrest in the summer of 2020 in Kenosha, Wis.
“One can surmise,” Pearson said, “that if Kyle was a Black armed vigilante, the outcome would have proved deadly in the streets of Wisconsin.”
As the country began to turn its attention to a courtroom in Brunswick, Ga., we asked 77 members of the local African American community for the one word that came to mind first when they learned of the verdict, or the one word that best sums up their feelings after hearing a Wisconsin juror repeat the phrase not guilty five times.
DEFEATED
Aaron Alford, Carle Foundation Hospital athletic trainer
WHITE
Al Allison, Champaign business owner
INDIFFERENT
Aaron Ammons, Champaign County clerk
FORESEEABLE
Carol Ammons, Urbana state representative
WEARY
Gianina Baker, Champaign school board member
EXPECTED
Jeffrey Barkstall, Century 21 Heartland Real Estate
EMPOWERED
Imani Bazzell, SisterNet founding director
UNSURPRISED
Chaundra Bishop, Urbana city council member
DISCONCERTED
Carol Bradford, Director of Substance Abuse Treatment, Rosecrance Central Illinois
CONCERNED
Jamar Brown, Civil Engineer, University of Illinois
MOTIVATED
Hub Burnett, Owner, Suits By Soouljah of Champaign
PRIVILEGED
Stacie Burnett, Champaign County Readers Digest
EXPECTED
Evette Campbell, Champaign County court clerk
INFURIATED
Kaleb Carter, Athletic Director, Centennial High School
WHAT???!!!
Valena Claiborne, Executive Pastor, C-U Church
TYPIFYING
Byron Clark, UI Student Affairs Director of Development
DISGUSTED
Dionne Clifton, LIVE Real Estate Group of Urbana
ANGUISHED
Stephanie Cockrell, CEO, The Well Experience
VEXED
Michele Cooper, Retired U.S. Army equal employment opportunity manager
DISAPPOINTED
Ruthie Counter, Associate Director, Marketing and Public Relations, Parkland College
PARALYZED
Tracy Dace, DREAAM House founder
PREDICTABLE
Leon Dash, UI Swanlund Chair Professor of Journalism
FEAR
Lisa Gaye Dixon, UI Professor of Acting; Producer Illinois Theatre
INJUSTICE
Shanae Dowell, Co-Pastor, 21st Century Christian Worship Church of Danville
DISBELIEF
David Fields, Former Danville School Superintendent
NUMB
Anthony Figueroa, Parkland College Men's Basketball Coach, Assistant Athletic Director
SHOCKED
Karen Flynn, UI Associate Professor, Gender & Women’s Studies and African American Studies
EXPECTED
Marcus Forrest, Danville High School Football Coach
SORROW
Robert Freeman, Pastor, First United Methodist of Urbana
EXPECTED
Sean Garrick, UI Vice Chancellor for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
NONPLUSSED
Dana Gillon, Strategic Leadership, UI Facilities & Services