Being Black in America: UI Chancellor Robert Jones
In his own words, an African American community resident shares a first-person story about what it looks, feels and sounds like to be black in America.
Continuing a conversation we’re privileged to host, The News-Gazette asked African American community members to share their stories and solutions in the wake of George Floyd’s killing.
Featured today: University of Illinois Chancellor ROBERT JONES.
To view the entire series, click here.
'It is time to stop hoping someone else will step up. And it is time to be unapologetically impatient.'
By ROBERT JONES
George Floyd was murdered in Minneapolis, a city I called home for 40 years. I watched the video with the same mix of horror, anger and tears shared by so many others.
And my sorrow at the racially targeted killing of Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick, Georgia, and the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks in the back by an Atlanta police officer also brought back some darker memories of my childhood in rural Jim Crow Georgia, just a two-hour drive from Atlanta and three hours from Brunswick.
Even as I extend my sympathy to the grieving families, I cannot escape thinking that these tragedies in many ways mirror the geography and course of my own lived experiences, a generation later.
Jogging while Black and dogs let loose by unwelcoming neighbors. Strangers shouting “Get out of the road N-----!” from car windows as they drove by. Sitting in the pew for the funeral of a cousin whose innocent life was cut short by the use of excessive force by police. Being summoned to an aunt’s house in the middle of the night, the dwelling bullet-riddled only because two of her sons were actively engaged in the civil rights movement and marched with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., John Lewis and others. The sadness in seeing them feeling compelled to move to another state.
Driving by smoldering ashes of three Black churches burned to the ground. The grandfather I’d never met because he was shot dead in his front yard of his sharecropper’s shack by a racist landowner, on the day of his eldest daughter’s wedding. And there is something about the sound of a pump shotgun being cocked that I’ll never forget — especially when I turned and found it leveled over the hood of a pickup truck and aimed at me, only because of the color of my skin.
My own lived experiences from both Georgia and Minneapolis unfortunately are familiar to many Black folks in America, regardless of when they were born or where they live. And the phrase that rings in my head is simply, “But for the grace of God, go I.”
So today, as the families of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and too many more are burdened with their own stories of loss and sadness, I find myself reconciling the frustration and hurt of my own history with my cautious belief that this moment might signal a tipping point to a better future.
In a just and fair world, no one should ever watch the life forced out of another human being — much less by those who are sworn to serve and protect us all.
I worry that these latest betrayals of trust will lead another generation to conclude that our world will forever remain neither just nor fair if you are born Black. I do not want senseless deaths to be further compounded by a wholesale theft of hope and optimism.
Black Lives Matter.
'We must treat racism in this county as a public health threat of pandemic proportions'
My hope is that all of us — regardless of our color, our gender, our religion, our nationality, our sexuality and every other thing that might differentiate us — wake up to a simple-but-hard truth: A just and fair world will not come to us by simply waiting patiently for someone else to do the work. It is time to stop hoping someone else will step up. And it is time to be unapologetically impatient.
This requires personal action, commitment and perseverance.
Every one of us must recognize that systemic racism is a very real and pervasive fact of our society. While we may not be able to undo the damage of the past, we must be ready and willing to use the opportunities afforded by our personal positions to shape a brighter future.
And we must begin to hold accountable those institutions and organizations that do not act on that recognition.
For me, that accountability begins right here at home — with my own personal authority, with my own university and with the American higher education system. University leaders have an absolute responsibility to engage our institutions in concentrated, strategic and comprehensive efforts to end systemic racism and inequality.
Although higher education strives to be diverse and to advance inclusive excellence, we can do more, we can and must do better. We must think and act differently and do our part to end racism and social inequality and reject bigotry and violence against African American and other people in our society. We must treat racism in this county as a public health threat of pandemic proportions. We must take responsibility to ensure that those who choose to come to our universities leave them with a fundamental understanding that racism is an existential threat to our democracy.
Of course, the most important and critical thing is that we finally, collectively, move beyond talking about issues of racism, that we get down to doing something about these issues that has permanence.
This time feels different to me.
This time, it truly feels like we are at the edge of a shared awakening to the personal injustices and enormous societal costs of systemic racism.
These protests may have started with community members just looking for a way to express their frustration, sadness and grief. But they have taken on a collective voice that has become too loud to conveniently ignore, a voice that is speaking truths that can no longer be simply dismissed or derided.
I intend to foster and feed this momentum in my role as a community member here in Urbana-Champaign, as a lifelong educator and as the chancellor of one of the most important public universities in the country.
'When I see our students organizing themselves for causes in which I believe, I will not hesitate — mask on and appropriately socially distanced — to stand with them and add my voice to theirs'
When our students return this fall, they will bring not just their excitement about a new semester, but also their expectations that the university they have chosen will live up to the values of inclusivity and equity that we promise them. I expect they will seek to add their voices to the protests that are driving racism out of the shadowy corners where it thrives and into the light where it simply cannot survive.
We are ready to support them. We will help them learn how to organize themselves safely. We will work with them to exercise their rights and voices to affect permanent, peaceful and powerful change.
And, more important, this summer and fall, when I see our students organizing themselves for causes in which I believe, I will not hesitate — mask on and appropriately socially distanced — to stand with them and add my voice to theirs.
In my lifetime, I have seen the struggle against racism rise in many ways but always come to the same disappointing end.
I have seen it exact payment in fire and blood.
I have witnessed the power of simply sitting down.
I have stood and watched it march in human waves into the heart of this nation.
I have heard it argued with the same rhetoric we use when we speak of battle and war.
I would be so proud and so joyful if it turns out that the anthem to the movement that finally leads to dismantling systemic racism and hatred was the quiet plea for the simple freedom to breathe.
There is justice to be found there for Mr. Floyd and for all of us.
Robert Jones is chancellor of the University of Illinois' Urbana-Champaign campus.