BEMENT — Citing her transparency and abilities, the Bement school board on Wednesday night unanimously approved the hire of a physical education teacher who is also a former Champaign firefighter who pleaded guilty to arson nine years ago.
Monica Hall, the first female firefighter for the Champaign Fire Department, was 50 when arrested for the August 2009 arson of her own truck and another belonging to a co-worker at the department’s main station at 307 S. Randolph St.
She told Champaign police she did so because she was behind on payments and needed the money. Court records show she successfully completed her sentence: 119 days of weekends in jail, four years of probation, and restitution of $28,575.
Hall addressed the Bement school board prior to its vote Wednesday, saying she was anxious to get back into teaching. She was also upfront about the 2010 conviction, saying she ended up in a situation “where I made a horrible decision.”
She said concern shown by some parents about her hire is one reason she wants to work in Bement.
“You know, that is one of the reasons I think that this is a good place to be. Because you want your parents to be concerned. You want them to raise questions,” she told the board.
Bement Superintendent Sheila Greenwood said Hall was “very upfront” about her past and that school board members were made aware of her conviction before Wednesday.
“Her references were outstanding, and her previous teaching and coaching experience speaks for itself,” the superintendent said. “She is going to be a really good addition to our staff.”
Greenwood noted that Hall’s teaching license had been reinstated by the Illinois State Board of Education in 2018, and that she had been back in education for two years.
Hall spent the 2017-18 season as a volunteer assistant coach with Monticello’s girls’ basketball program and last season as a paid assistant.
She was the program’s head coach from 1994 to 2003, compiling a 157-100 record and capturing regional and sectional titles in 1998-99.
Greenwood said Hall has not been hired as a coach in addition to her classroom duties, but said that could be considered in the future.
State law does not allow teaching licenses to be awarded to those convicted of certain felonies, but arson is not on the list, which includes sex offenses and some narcotics offenses.
Hall worked for the fire department a total of nine years in two different stretches.
She paid the $28,575 in restitution when she pleaded guilty in April 2010 to intentionally setting fire to only one of the vehicles, before she was sentenced. A second count of arson and another of obstructing justice were dismissed in return for her plea.
The restitution also covered a vehicle that she admitted she set fire to in 2005 in Altamont, again because she was behind on payments.
She was never charged with a crime for that because it wasn’t known until she admitted it to Champaign police in 2009. Part of the plea agreement was that she would not be charged in that case.
In addressing the board Wednesday night, Hall said the experience taught her that, when pushed to a breaking point, there is no shame in calling on others.
“Do not be afraid to ask for help,” Hall said. “It’s not a sign of weakness.”