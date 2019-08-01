BEMENT — As the Macon County Sheriff’s Office investigates unspecified allegations of wrongdoing by the former Meridian schools superintendent, the Bement school district has done the same.
Dan Brue spent four years leading the Bement school district before leaving for Meridian in 2013. In a resignation letter dated Friday, Brue apologized for “putting the (Meridian) district in a poor light,” but declined to provide details.
In a statement sent Thursday to News-Gazette Media, Brue’s successor as Bement superintendent, Sheila Greenwood, said the district has cooperated with law enforcement.
“In light of the resignation and investigation of Dan Brue, former Meridian Superintendent, Bement began investigating possible improprieties that Dan Brue may have been involved in during his time with Bement from 2009-2013,” Greenwood said. “Information gathered has been turned over to law enforcement and Bement CUSD 5 will continue to cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation.”