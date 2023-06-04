Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Sign up for our daily newsletter here
For those who might have missed the significance of the hire — THOMAS YU sure didn’t — Champaign made history last September when it selected Fred Stavins’ successor as city attorney.
“I am proud to be the first person of color in the post and, I believe, the second Asian American city attorney in the state of Illinois,” says Yu, an assistant city attorney in Stavins’ department for five-plus years before getting his big break last fall. “My sincere desire is that what I am learning from my experience as an immigrant will empower me to lead in ways that enrich both myself and my community. I feel fortunate to do what I love with a great group of people.”
The son of two tireless South Korean immigrants who owned their own dry-cleaning business after coming to America, Yu grew up in Buffalo Grove, attending the University of Illinois for undergrad and Northern Illinois for law school.
Yu, who lives in Champaign with his therapist wife, three children and Mickey the Boston terrier, took time out to answer questions from Editor Jeff D’Alessio in the 183rd installment of our weekly speed read spotlighting leaders of organizations big and small.
I can’t live without my ... second computer monitor. I have six windows open at any given time.
My philosophy on meetings is ... do everything in your power to keep it under an hour. My experience is that most people, including myself, struggle to stay focused and engaged for much longer than that.
The hardest thing about being a leader is ... developing an enduringly healthy work culture.
The three adjectives I hope my staff would use to describe me are … trustworthy, genuine and dependable.
On my office walls, you’ll find … historical photos, plat and zoning maps, and diplomas. In addition, I have prominently displayed, a framed poster of U of I basketball star Kendall Gill.
The poster was given to me by longtime UIUC sports photographer Mark Jones, after we had a hearty conversation about the 1989 Fighting Illini basketball team.
Kendall Gill was my favorite player on that team. He was fearless and impacted the game on both ends of the court. I followed his 15-year NBA career closely, which included stints with the Charlotte Hornets and Chicago Bulls.
Obviously, having grown up in the north suburbs of Chicago, my favorite player of all-time is Michael Jordan. On the short list of other favorite NBA players is any undersized point guard from the 1990s and 2000s, like Kevin Johnson, Damon Stoudamire, Kenny Anderson and Tim Hardaway.
My professional role model is ... Frederick Stavins, the city attorney of the city of Champaign for over 40 years.
What I admire about Fred is that he has a genuine curiosity about people. We spend a lot of time with coworkers tackling important but stressful issues and projects. Ultimately, connecting and engaging on a human level helps create a healthy work environment.
He knew that better than anyone and fought very hard to cultivate and maintain that within the Legal Department. My goal is to continue that legacy, but to do it in ways that are true to my own personal experience.
I’m frugal in that … I use reusable coffee pods at work. It can get messy, but I think it’s better for the environment — or so I tell myself.
If I could trade places for a week with any other business person in town, I wouldn’t mind switching with … the owners of Pekara Bakery, so I can eat as many cronuts as I want.
They bake fresh a dozen different flavors of this delectable hybrid croissant/donut. Unfortunately, they only make them on Fridays and Saturdays and only serve them until they run out.
My one unbreakable rule of the workplace is … bring baked goods to share for your birthday. Preferably chocolate ones.
The single-most important question I ask job candidates during interviews is … how do your values align with the city’s mission and values?
The first thing I do when I get to work most days is … drink a cup of strong black coffee with a smidge of honey. When I first started at the city back in 2017, I was dismayed to find that the break room coffee pot only served Folger’s. Self-admitted coffee snob here.
I like to think that through my influence we were able to get appropriately caffeinated from local places like Columbia Street Roastery, Café Kopi and even the local Dunkin’ Donuts.
For lunch, I like to … go out to eat delicious tacos with my wife at any of the great Mexican restaurants in town. In our regular rotation: El Toro II, La Bahia Grill, Maize and Fernando’s.
I wind down after work by … reading/listening/watching anything related to NBA basketball. Some of my favorite basketball writers/hosts: Zach Lowe, Kevin O’Connor, Stephen Noh and John Hollinger, among others.
The last luxury in which I indulged was ... the tasting menu at Hamilton Walker’s. My wife and I enjoyed a five-course meal each paired with pinot noir. The food was delicious, and we had a great time chatting with a table full of Champaign locals.
The most beneficial college class I took was … Philosophy 101: Intro to Philosophy, which challenged me to expand my world view. And, Philosophy 102: Logic and Reasoning, which taught me to critically assess my writing style to be more clear, concise and compelling.
The last good book I read was … “Colorless Tsukuru Tazaki,” by Haruki Murakami. I was a philosophy major at UIUC and Murakami’s writing style reminds me of Kafka.
I’m up and at ’em every day by ... 6:30 a.m. in order to get my daughter to school on time during the school year, which is hit or miss.
My exercise routine consists of … playing Sunday night old man basketball. And taking neighborhood walks with my wife.
I knew this is what I wanted to do for a living at age … 22, when I did an internship as a prosecutor at the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.
I enjoyed the collegial environment and found my calling for public service.
The worst job I ever had was ... when I took a gap year between college and law school and worked for a carpenter to pay my rent. I spent an entire summer replacing roof shingles.
It was the hardest job I ever had. I feel a twinge in my back whenever I think about it.
The first job I ever had was … at my parents’ dry-cleaning business when I was 14. My family immigrated from South Korea in the late 1970s. My parents scrimped and saved until they had enough money to own their own dry cleaners.
They worked 12-hour days, six days a week, for 30-plus years to pay for college educations for my brother and me. I worked there on and off during the summer, but for a boy who just wanted to go outside and play, it was torture.
I worked the counter, put clothes in the machines, pressed shirts, tagged clothes and made small talk with customers — also torture for me, since I was a painfully shy kid.