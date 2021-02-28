Beyond the Boardroom: Rantoul Police Chief Tony Brown
One brother is the village president of Mahomet. Another’s about to have the same title in Savoy. And Dad was the three-term sheriff of Champaign County.
So when the prospect of leading a team of his own came up three years ago, now-Rantoul police Chief TONY BROWN took it.
“The University of Illinois Police Department was my home for 28 years, and with it came a certain comfort level,” he says. “However, applying for chief of police in Rantoul was the best decision of my life.”
Joe Brown’s son, John Brown’s twin and Patrick Brown’s brother took time out to answer a few questions from Editor Jeff D’Alessio in the 65th installment of our weekly speed read spotlighting leaders of organizations big and small.
The hardest thing about being a leader is ... having to accept the fact that when you’re doing your job, not everyone is going to like the decisions you make.
I can’t live without my ... sweets. In my opinion, they should be considered a main food group. I love them all: cakes, brownies, cookies, pies, doughnuts, ice cream, candies.
When it comes to my single favorite moment in law enforcement ... I don’t know that I have a single favorite moment, but more of a favorite experience.
My twin brother (John) and I worked together for 27 years at the University of Illinois Police Department. It was great working together all those years.
My philosophy on meetings is ... they can be very useful for sharing information, keeping projects moving forward and making sure everyone is on the same page.
My business role model is ... Jeff Christensen, former chief of police at the University of Illinois. Jeff was a great leader and mentor who truly cared about his employees and the people he served.
Without the leadership opportunities he provided me, I would not be in my position today.
Also, my father, the former Champaign County sheriff, who inspired both my brother and I to enter the law enforcement profession and follow in his footsteps.
I’m frugal in that ... I like a good deal, so I’ll often wait for something to go on sale, clearance or find an open-box item.
My one unbreakable rule of the workplace is ... to live up to the values of our organization — particularly, being honest and treating others with respect.
The last luxury in which I indulged was ... in August, when I purchased a new 2020 GMC Canyon Denali, which was almost identical — same color, make and model — as the three-year-old truck I traded in, except for the trim package.
I hate the cold and couldn’t resist the heated seats and heated steering wheel.
The most beneficial college classes I took were ... Project Management and Strategic Human Resource Development. Both were taught by Professor Jon Bowermaster in the College of Education at the University of Illinois.
Those classes taught me how to effectively manage projects and develop strategic plans. I have repeatedly applied the principles that I learned in these classes and became a more effective and successful leader.
I’m up and at ’em every day by ... 5 a.m. but not by choice. It seems that my internal clock is cruel.
As far as my exercise routine goes ... I try to work out five days a week for 30 to 45 minutes. I usually run three to four miles a day.
The worst job I ever had was ... detasseling corn at the age of 15 for $3.35 an hour. It was long hours of hard work in unbearable summer heat.
On a 1-to-10 scale, the impact of the pandemic has been a ... 7. In many ways, 2020 felt like a year spent in limbo. With the pandemic, we’ve had to put many of our strategic goals on hold.
For safety reasons, we also had to rethink the way we interacted with and provided services to the Rantoul community.