KALLAN BUSS was in her late teens when she made an important self-discovery: Her future would be in the hospitality business — despite a bumpy debut too brief to make it on her resume.
“My first official job was at a Vietnamese sandwich shop in Evanston when I was 16. Woof,” she says. “I think I lasted a day-and-a-half; the owners didn’t really train me, asked me to work 10 hours and expected me to babysit their daughter in tandem with making sandwiches in their shop.
"On the bright side, I definitely learned at an early age how to set professional boundaries.”
Since February, Buss has been the boss of downtown Champaign’s “bookbar” — The Literary, which touts itself as a place “where books and wine (and coffee and tasty plates) pair perfectly together,” where “people can come together around conversation, great books and shared interests, without having to have some kind of membership to belong.”
A fan of table-top games and trivia nights, Buss relocated from Chicago to Champaign to live with her partner, Matt, and their two cats, Champ and Georgia.
The alumna of Kendall College (culinary arts) and National Louis University (hospitality management) took time out to answer questions from Editor Jeff D’Alessio in the 184th installment of our weekly speed read spotlighting leaders of organizations big and small.
The single-most important question I ask job candidates during interviews is … what drives you?
I think a lot can be said about someone by learning their passions. To be able to see what makes others’ eyes light up is really important in terms of ensuring that they’re able to feel fulfilled in life. I never want to smother someone else’s flame; rather, I’d like to encourage it.
My philosophy on meetings is … they can actually go a long way in terms of communication with staff and peers. The best way to connect with others is face-to-face.
Meeting lengths really depend on the topic being discussed, but as long as the information is brought to the table in an honest and earnest manner, I think you really can’t go wrong with them.
The three adjectives I hope my staff would use to describe me are … passionate, empathetic and driven.
I’m frugal in that … I definitely buy boxed wine. No shame.
The hardest thing about being a leader is … definitely the pressure. I care immensely for my team and their well-being. I tend to bear the weight of their needs and strive to support them in any aspect they need.
However, the upside to that is the ability to celebrate their growth and successes from the sidelines.
I can’t live without my ... friends. They’re the reason I came back to Champaign from Chicago, and who keep me grounded.
When it comes to my single favorite moment so in this job … I’ve only recently started as the general manager of the Literary, but one of my top memories would have been recently, when we brought back our “Page to Screen” movie series with “Twilight.”
Everyone was having the best time giggling with their friends. We even decided that we’re going to continue to show the “Twilight” movie franchise throughout the summer and worked on cocktail ideas for the next one. It was an incredible sense of community where a lot of people were able to make new acquaintances.
On my office bookshelves you’ll find … a variety of cook books, books about cocktails, food theory books and the biggest stack of Post-its you could imagine.
If I could trade places for a week with any other business person in town, I wouldn’t mind switching with … Kayla Brown of Fire Doll Studio. I absolutely love what she’s doing, and I think it would be so awesome to learn more about candle-making and her business practice.
My one unbreakable rule of the workplace is … you’ve gotta give it your all and be open to the idea of learning new things. We’re all a team, striving for the same goal, so why not work together on growing our collective knowledge base? Knowledge is power.
For lunch, I like to … make my own. It’s a little self-love ritual in the morning that I’ve really been enjoying lately. Reminiscent of packed lunches from my mom, sans the embarrassing love notes.
I wind down after work with … typically, a glass of wine in my backyard with a good book.
As far as the last luxury in which I indulged goes … I tend to really enjoy tasting menus. When I was a college student, I used to save up all my money that I had earned working throughout the semesters to treat myself to two full tasting experiences a year.
Nowadays, it’s a little trickier to get to them but I still really enjoy indulging when I’m able to. I think the thought that goes into them is incredible, and gives you a huge deep-dive into what the chef was thinking, feeling and motivated by.
I also really appreciate the higher level of service that comes with these; every tiny detail is always so thoughtful and intentional, from the way the napkin is folded, to what accoutrement is offered in the bathrooms.
I haven’t been to one super recently; however, last year I went to Porto in Chicago, which has a Michelin star. They’re known for being “a love letter to the fishing villages and farmsteads along the Atlantic coast of Portugal and Spain’s Galicia.” The style of cooking was impeccable. The atmosphere almost transported you to a small village in Portugal, from the ambience to the smells of the wood-burning ovens wafting throughout the dining room.
I highly encourage anyone to try a tasting menu at least once in their lifetime — it’s an experience unlike any other.
The last good book I read was … “Crying in H Mart,” by Michelle Zauner. Working at a bookstore, I’m always finding new great books.
I’m up and at ’em every day … usually anywhere between 7:30 and 8 a.m.
When it comes to my exercise routine … I am an Orangetheory member. This typically is a HIIT (high-intensity interval training) 60-minute class. Lately, I’ve been trying to go four times a week, but my goal is to go five days a week.
I also walk constantly, and strive to walk 10,000 steps a day. I think exercising is super important in terms of mental clarity and stress-relief.
I knew this is what I wanted to do for a living at age … 18. I’ve always had an inkling that I wanted to be in the hospitality industry, but I think that’s when it was really solidified by the fact that I chose to go into a culinary program.
I was working as a barista, and my manager at the time had gone through a pastry program in Chicago. This really sparked my interest, and I kind of dove off the deep end into the industry from that moment on.