IVESDALE — A 41-year-old male bicyclist died after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday, the Piatt County sheriff’s office said.
The names of the victim and driver haven’t yet been released.
The sheriff’s office said it was called to the area of 750 North, 1500 East Road, Ivesdale at about 9:43 p.m. Wednesday to respond to a report of a vehicle and bicycle collision.
The name of the man who was killed wasn’t being released pending notification of his family.
Preliminary investigation indicated the vehicle was being driven south on 1500 East Road near 750 North Road when it struck the man who was next to his bike in the roadway. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
No tickets have been issued, and the crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 217-762-5761.