CHAMPAIGN — The mother of second-year Illini football coach Bret Bielema has died.
No cause of death was given for Marilyn Bielema, but the Illinois athletic department said in four-sentence press release on Thursday morning that Bielema's scheduled availability with reporters for 11 a.m. on Thursday was canceled.
"Coach Bielema is going through a difficult personal matter," the Illinois statement read. "Early this morning he received a call that his mother had passed. Please be respectful of his family’s privacy at this time."
The Illini play at No. 3 Michigan on Saturday.
Bielema grew up in Prophetstown in northwest Illinois, with Marilyn and Arnie Bielema still residing there. The couple was married more than 60 years.