Bielema parents

Arnie and Marilyn Bielema, the parents of Illinois football coach Bret Bielema, at the couple's house in Prophetstown in late December 2020. The Illinois athletic department announced Thursday morning that Bret received a call earlier on Thursday that his mom had died.

CHAMPAIGN — The mother of second-year Illini football coach Bret Bielema has died.

No cause of death was given for Marilyn Bielema, but the Illinois athletic department said in four-sentence press release on Thursday morning that Bielema's scheduled availability with reporters for 11 a.m. on Thursday was canceled.

"Coach Bielema is going through a difficult personal matter," the Illinois statement read. "Early this morning he received a call that his mother had passed. Please be respectful of his family’s privacy at this time."

The Illini play at No. 3 Michigan on Saturday.

Bielema grew up in Prophetstown in northwest Illinois, with Marilyn and Arnie Bielema still residing there. The couple was married more than 60 years.

