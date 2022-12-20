Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois football coach Bret Bielema has agreed to a new six-year deal, the school announced today.
The deal will keep Bielema at the UI through the 2028 season.
Under the terms of the extension, Bielema's annual salary grows to $6 million, with annual raises and the opportunity to earn various bonuses, including a $500,000 annual retention incentive. The contract also provides for up to four one-year extensions if certain performance thresholds are met.
The agreement is pending University of Illinois Board of Trustees approval at its meeting on Jan. 26.
"First, thank you to Josh Whitman, our administration, Chancellor (Robert) Jones, and the Board of Trustees for their support and commitment to our football program," Bielema said in a statement. "Thanks to our outstanding coaches, staff and student-athletes, I am proud of the progress we have made in two years and I could not be more excited about where our program is going."
In his second season, Bielema has steered the Illini back to college football relevancy. They are 8-4 and will play Mississippi State in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 2 in Tampa, Fla.
Bielema's orginal six-year deal called for an annual salary of $4.2 million with annual raises of $100,000 per season.
The raise elevates Bielema to the upper half in the Big Ten among coaching salaries, trailing Ohio State's Ryan Day, Michigan State's Mel Tucker, Michigan's Jim Harbaugh and Penn State's James Franklin.
News-Gazette college football writer Bob Asmussen's take:
"This was inevitable after Bielema turned the program this year. My guess is that they were working on this deal before that happened but the team's success made it more imperative. The main goal for Josh Whitman is to make Bielema feel wanted. This deal does that."
Bielema is in a position of power in the Big Ten West, which saw three teams (Nebraska, Wisconsin, Purdue) change coaches and Northwestern hit rock bottom.
Said Asmussen: "The contract provides the chance for stability in the Illinois program that hasn't existed in decades. Entering the final year of division play, Bielema has the Illini in position to contend for a Big Ten West title — hard to believe considering how down the program was just a few years ago."
Bielema, hired by Whitman after the 2020 season, came from the New York Giants. In his first season, the Illini went 5-7 with an upset of Penn State.
This fall, the Illini become bowl eligible after seven games and were in position to win the Big Ten West until a late three-game losing streak. Led by a suffocating defense and the running of Chase Brown, the Illini broke into the national rankings for the first time since 2011.
The Illini won at Wisconsin for the first time in two decades, snapped a long losing streak to Iowa and gave No. 2 Michigan its closest call this season, falling on a last-second field goal.
Chase Brown was a finalist for the Doak Walker Award and Devon Witherspoon was a consensus All-American and a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award.
The announcement comes on the eve of the early signing period.
"In his first two years as head coach of the Fighting Illini, Bret Bielema has led a resurgence of Illinois football that had our team competing for a place in the Big Ten championship game and playing in a New Year's Day bowl game," Whitman said in a release. "He has assembled an exceptional staff, developed the existing players on our roster, and recruited talented student-athletes to join our program. He has worked tirelessly, with an eye for detail and tremendous competitive urgency, to set a new standard of excellence for Fighting Illini football.
"Perhaps most importantly, he has brought an immediate identity to our football program and represented the University of Illinois with class, humility and confidence."