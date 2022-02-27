Big 10: A Black History Month special
As Black History Month comes to a close, we asked history-making high achievers: For the young African American girl or boy who wants to one day reach the heights you have, what’s your best piece of advice?
ROBERT JONES, UI chancellor
“The advice I would offer to a young man or woman today boils down simply to one sentence: Never give up on your dreams and stay optimistic.
“I think my life and career exemplify the unimagined and unexpected places your path can lead if you are willing to believe in yourself and if you prepare yourself to be resilient and keep moving forward, no matter what is thrown at you.
“Whether it is because of the color of your skin, your gender, where your parents come from or perhaps, just because they can do so — there will certainly be people along the way who will try to force you to give up on your goals and dreams.
“There was nothing particularly special about me, personally. But I had strong mentors and people along the way who helped me understand that the only person who could stop me from achieving anything I set out to do was me.
“So, if someone like me, who grew up on a sharecropper farm in the Jim Crow South, can go on to college, earn three degrees, become a scientist, be part of a Grammy-winning ensemble and eventually lead two major public research universities — then I truly believe any kid starting out today can go further, higher and faster than I ever did.
“Never give up. Be resilient. Be confident. And always, always be optimistic.”
SIMONE BILES, seven-time Olympic medalist, the most of any American gymnast
“It doesn’t matter where you start or what you have, it’s what you turn it into.
“Always be true to yourself. Turn passion into a lifestyle and you’ll have everything you ever need.”
SALLY CARTER, owner/executive director, The Royal Academy of Arcola
“Today, I am known as Sally K. Carter, LLC, an empowerment specialist, a serial entrepreneur, mentor and community activist. However, to get here, I had to ‘see myself out.’
“I had to see myself living a life different from what I was socialized to believe possible for a Black girl being raised by a single mother on the west side of Chicago. I had to see myself providing the kind of life for my family that I envisioned day and night.
“There were many obstacles along the way and there continue to be. Living with a multiple sclerosis diagnosis is my daily reminder of what can be accomplished when I do not subscribe to the prognosis of my life strictly based on what others see for me.
“Your circumstances do not dictate your fate. You do. Think of life as a video game. Your environment is your gaming experience. The objective is to ‘see yourself out.’
“Without breaking laws, and while adhering to the rules of your environment, work to achieve the life you see yourself thriving in. Program your own game and make your own rules.”
RACHEL HARMON, Uni High alumna and 2014 Rhodes Scholar, now executive director of Alabama’s Birmingham Promise
“My advice to young Black people out there is to know that you are more than enough, and to know and remind yourself that people’s inaccurate perceptions of you say so much more about them than it does about you.
“When I began to unburden myself of those preconceptions — and I am still working to do that — I began to experience my life with a level of liberation that has enabled me to take more risks, to better understand and love myself, and to show up with authenticity in any environment.”
JASON MOTT, novelist won 2021 National Book Award for Fiction, for ‘Hell of a Book’
“The best advice that I can give is to know that much more is possible than you have been led to believe.
“You are capable of greatness. Don’t let anyone — not friends, family, nor society — tell you otherwise.
“Your voice matters. Your art matters. Your life matters.
“Use it to speak. And when you do, speak loudly, so that your voice thunders.”
OLLIE WATTS DAVIS, UI Suzanne and William Allen Distinguished Professor of Music
"Every young woman needs a mature woman in her world challenging her with wisdom regarding critical issues and decisions in her life. Every young woman needs a concerned adult woman who is physically, mentally and emotionally available to her; who will lovingly deal with nonproductive attitudes; and who will share insight and life experiences with her. (The TALKS Mentoring thesis statement).
"Find your one. Find the one person who believes in you and allows you to borrow their belief until your faith catches on. Find your one. Find the one passion that you rise to engage in, and that settles you with satisfaction when you rest.
"You are part of a rich heritage. Locate yourself on your cultural continuum. Learn from the legacy of the ancestors. Draw strength from the wisdom preserved in their story and song. Allow this lexicon to navigate your journey.
"Be you. Do you. Contribute in the full weight of your personality unapologetically. Develop yourself and align your skill set to your ambition. Center your work as an offering that adds value to the human condition, and is for the greater good. Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves. Judge fairly, and defend the rights of those less fortunate.
"Be thankful and think soberly — not more highly nor lowly than you to ought to think. Be confidently balanced, and be all of you. For to be more than you are gifted to be, is conceit. To be less than you’re called to be, is defeat. Be balanced — exactly who you are designed to be — and that is to be complete."
MICHAEL STEELE, former chair, Republican National Committee
“To achieve any level of success in whatever you decide to do you, if you know yourself, are comfortable with who are and are firm in your convictions, then you become the author of your story and no one else.
“Your successes, and failures, become a part of the story, not the story itself.”
DONNA BRAZILE, former chair, Democratic National Committee
“Growing up on the other side of the proverbial train tracks in the Deep South that separated us by race, I would often walk over to the other side to peek and see what we were missing.
“Once I learned that we didn’t have a playground for kids to run around and just hang out on our side of the train tracks, I was motivated to help the civil rights leaders in my community elect a candidate who promised to provide us with a playground.
“The candidate won and the playground set was installed. Over 50 years later, that playground remains for kids of all backgrounds learning how to play sports.
“The men and women who led the movement to tear down barriers and create opportunities for all impacted my life and made a great impression on what I still believe today: follow your dreams and open doors for others.
“Answer the call to serve. Be kind to everyone, including strangers, and treat everyone with the dignity and respect they deserve.
“Finally, we must all give back, but also pay it forward. It’s time that we help the next generation find their seats at the table where decisions are made and to make sure to add a few folding chairs.”
CORY BRADFORD, Illini basketball’s all-time leading three-point shooter
“A lot of people tend to learn from their personal experiences, learn from their own mistakes.
“My thing has always been: Why do you have to make mistakes? Why can’t you learn from others’ mistakes so you don’t make them?
“That’s the best advice that I’ve received, and it came from my grandfather. It’s been huge throughout my career, on and off the court.”
BRIAN FLORES, former Miami Dolphins coach suing the NFL, alleging racist hiring practices
“Humility will be very important for you to reach your full potential. You can’t learn, you can’t improve, you can’t be the best version of yourself if you think you have all the answers.
“Next, be bold. There’s no reason to have doubt if you’re prepared. Believe in and have conviction in the work you’ve put in.”
KASI LEMMONS, 2016 Ebertfest guest directed ‘Eve’s Bayou,’ Roger Ebert’s pick for the best film of 1997
“No one will dream your dreams for you. You have to be the writer, director and star of your own life story. Meaning you have to imagine, design and work diligently towards the life you desire.
“Don’t wait for permission to create. Grab a pen and paper and write. Make films on your phone. See yourself as a creative person. Read books on the crafts you want to study. Cultivate endless curiosity and practice self-confidence.
“If you are confident in yourself, others will recognize it in you.
“Perseverance is the key to success. If you don’t persevere — if you give up when it’s hard — you’ll never know the extent of your true potential. We think of some people as lucky, but luck is found at the crossroads of readiness and opportunity.
“When opportunity knocks, be ready, your creativity exercised and primed, your dreams articulated and specific. Aim high. Move forward boldly with confidence and courage and don’t let anything stand in you way.”
MANNIE JACKSON, UI grad who became first African American owner of major sports corporation, the Harlem Globetrotters
“Awareness is most important. Be conscious of who, what and where you are at all times.
“Secondly, find satisfaction in making others successful and helping them achieve their goals.”
CANDICE STOREY LEE, who Vanderbilt in 2020 made the first Black woman to run a Power 5 conference athletic department
“Throughout my life, I’ve learned to balance both strength and humility. Basketball certainly taught me this, and I find myself relying on lessons learned throughout my time as a student-athlete that continue to help me today as an athletics administrator. Here are three that I depend on often.
“Number 1: Understand that anyone can be the MVP. The Most Valuable Player — or Person — at any given moment may not be the strongest, smartest, loudest, or most talented. It could be the person that others least expect to succeed. It truly depends on the context, and who is in position and prepared to seize the opportunity when and however it presents itself. But regardless of the circumstances, you are most valuable when you operate with integrity, respect yourself and show respect for others.
“Number 2: The film doesn’t lie. As a basketball player, I remember being surprised at how many times that what I saw in film review didn’t match up with what I thought I experienced in the moment. The film has the ability to dispel all myths and force you to acknowledge what is true. We all need some version of film sessions in our lives. Find a friend, a family member or coach who will tell you the truth. It’s an important part of accountability, and you don’t need to be afraid of what you hear. Rather than run from it, embrace it and be grateful that you have a chance to improve.
“Number 3: You have to take what the defense gives you. My coach at Vanderbilt, Jim Foster, always had a solid plan going into every game. But inevitably he would say, 'Now don’t overthink it ... just take what the defense gives you.' It’s important to prepare, but In the moment you must be flexible enough and aware enough to respond to what’s in front of you. And if and when the response isn’t perfect, show yourself grace and get back at it.
“It’s not always easy in this world, and there will always be people who try to discount you. But do your best to limit the distractions, and remember to operate with integrity even when — especially when — others don’t. Be your best self — you deserve it."