Big 10: After Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation, what’s the historic hire — or long-overdue change —you hope comes next?
One glass ceiling shattered with the confirmation of new Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, many more to go. We asked a panel of 10 African American women: Other than president, what’s the historic hire — or long-overdue change — you hope comes next?
VENETRIA PATTON, Harry E. Preble Dean, UI College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
“Seeing the confirmation of Hon. Ketanji Brown Jackson as the first Black woman U.S. Supreme Court justice, like many other firsts for Black women, is bittersweet. It is important to celebrate significant milestones such as these, but it is also tiresome that we still have so many firsts for Black people 400 years after setting foot on Native American soil.
“The next glass ceiling I would like to see shattered for Black women is the gender wage gap. On average in 2020, women earned 83 cents for every dollar earned by men; however, this does not account for the intersection of race and gender, which leads Black women to earn only 64 cents for every dollar earned by non-Hispanic White men.
“Addressing this huge disparity would impact not just one woman, but an entire class of women, their families and their communities. This is one of the reasons that affordable, accessible higher education is essential for social mobility so that 400 years from now we are not still celebrating firsts.”
GENESIS GEBIL, Champaign Central High senior
“My first thought was president but us Black women are already getting into that realm and hopefully more of us follow.
“My thoughts after led to me thinking about where I would like to see more Black women in my personal life — the educational system.
“Not just as teachers and aides but in those admin roles, being a voice for Black students. Throughout my high school experience, I really connected with admins and equity administrators who were Black women — not only because of their race but because it made us learn we belong in those spaces, too.
“Just like Ms. Ketanji Brown, I hope us Black women can break the glass ceiling in the educational administration world.”
TONYA WILLIAMS, two-time national champion hurdler and Illinois Athletics Hall of Famer
“We can go on forever about how behind the times we are when it comes to women and equality in the workplace, and there are tons of positional and salary issues pertaining to women.
“My obvious answer would relate to sports, of course — I would love to see more African American women, and women in general, in head coaching positions in these high-level sports — the NFL, NBA, NHL, NBL, athletic directors, college coaches and college presidents, just to mention a few.
“Men coach women’s sports — basketball, flag football, soccer, swimming, softball, track and field and so on — so why aren’t women coaching men’s sports?
“I strongly believe women are more than capable of doing so and deserve more opportunities than they have been given. We are definitely behind the times and need to catch up quickly.”
PATRICIA McKINNEY LEWIS, retired school administrator
“The confirmation of the Hon. Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court of the United States is a remarkable historical juncture for our nation. The confirmation of the first African American woman brings great pride to all African Americans, and is a source of inspiration for young African American women who aspire to seek the highest levels of service to our country.
“The next glass ceiling I would like to see shattered by an African American woman, other than president, is the office of governor of a state. In Illinois, we have an African American lieutenant governor (UI alumna Juliana Stratton), but to date no African American woman has been elected governor of a state.
“I sure hope that happens during my lifetime.”
NERISSA BROWN, associate professor of accountancy, Gies College of Business
“I would love to see the glass ceiling shattered on multiple occasions by African American women — and men — for the same type of roles.
“We still face the challenge of the slow pace at which it can take for the second African American female — or male — to make the same breakthrough.
“So my wish is that we as a society keep shattered glass ceilings open for others to climb through.”
RUTHIE COUNTER, associate director, Marketing and Public Relations, Parkland College
“I long to see the day when an African American woman’s rise to a seat of top-level authority within U.S. corporate, military, financial and political institutions is a commonplace event.
“When the consensus is ‘nothing to see here; she has been selected because she is the most qualified individual for this position.’
“That’s the day we’ll all be closer to being free and equal citizens under the U.S. Constitution.”
CANDICE SOLOMON-STRUTZ, assistant director of instructional technology, UI Department of Chemistry
“I’ve worked in the technology field for 20 years and can’t wait to see pay equity amongst all genders. It’s disheartening that women have to work an extra three months to earn what men make in 12 months.
“Personally, I would love to see Black women and (all) women not feel like they have to shatter any glass ceilings but rather can reshape the foundation and create a culture change in our working environments by doing quality work.
“All too often, women feel like they have to go above and beyond to be recognized and promoted.
“All that work and still not make as much as a counterpart based on gender bias. So I want us to work toward narrowing the gender pay gap.”
GIANINA BAKER, Unit 4 school board member and assistant director, National Institute for Learning Outcomes Assessment
“I’d love to see us actively and intentionally break glass ceilings locally as there are many still to be broken — and many of us Black women qualified to do so.”
LASHAUNDA CUNNINGHAM, VP, Jettie Rhodes Neighborhood Day
"I don’t think it’s a matter of a next glass ceiling being shattered, per se; however, it is momentum that gives African American women hope for their futures, the confidence to be determined to succeed and to stand firm in their ability to withstand criticism and strong in having the credentials but being denied top executive and administrative opportunities for companies and organizations.
"Her nomination and confirmation serves as a reminder that our ancestors fought hard for freedom and to be treated in a world that is cold.
"Honorable Ketanji Brown Jackson’s poise reminded me that through all of the tough questions and trials that many senators willingly degraded her in front of the faces of millions of Americans, she still showed grace and truth beyond measure and that in itself shatters all ceilings, especially, for African American women."
LISA GAYE DIXON, Centennial High grad and UI professor of theater named C-U Schools Foundation distinguished alum
“It would be nice to see women of color in so many areas that it becomes commonplace, and not a ‘new’ thing to be celebrated and reflected upon.
“I recently had a colleague point out to me that I had completed a few firsts here at the University of Illinois, and I had not even been aware or thought of it. When one is just working and grinding out the days, we do not always think to look up at the horizon. Or indeed, at the ‘glass’ ceiling. I have long been the only one of me, or one of two or few, and as such, there is a lot of seen and unseen work that goes on.
“Bella Abzug famously said: ‘Our struggle today is not to have a female Einstein get appointed as an assistant professor. It is for a woman schlemiel to get as quickly promoted as a male schlemiel.’
“And while I am not enamored of the idea of any schlemiel being promoted and rewarded, I do think that it will be a gloriously unaware day when women and people of color can believe that they did or did not receive a job, promotion or salary raise just because they did or did not deserve it. That this issue of race or gender or sexual orientation never has to be a niggling thought in the back of one’s mind. It is there for so many of us, whether we wish to acknowledge it or not.”
DR. LISA LIGGINS- CHAMBERS, Danville schools psychologist
“The next glass ceiling that needs to be shattered is electing more African American women to Congress in the Southern United States.
"Most African Americans live in the South and are not represented by their politicians.
“When African American women win in the primaries, they are faced with gerrymandering, opposition and skepticism, which leads to them not being elected.”