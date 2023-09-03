Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Sign up for our daily newsletter here
The students have spoken. Now, for a few alternative ideas to the kingfisher, it’s time to hear from the alums.
We convened a panel of creative former Illini and asked: Should your alma mater elect to adopt an official mascot, what would you recommend?
Also woven in: Bonus picks from alums when we asked this very question seven years ago.
JERED THORP
Managing editor, Adidas’ North American newsroom
“Here are three for consideration:
“Fighting Abe — Abraham Lincoln but modeled after the leprechaun from the Fighting Irish, sleeves rolled up and ready to rock.
“Flippy Cup — a giant red Solo Cup that runs the sidelines and catches balls from the crowd. I think Solo Cups were invented in Illinois.
“Pops Corn — an ‘old’ sweetcorn or popcorn ear that is surly on the sidelines. Would have to be distinctly Illinois and not Nebraska-adjacent.”
PAUL BRITTAIN
Former ‘Saturday Night Live’ cast member
“The mascot should be Cornzo — a gigantic, anthropomorphic stalk of corn grown in the Morrow Plots.
“You can’t throw shade on Cornzo. Don’t even try.”
JASON ADAMS
Former Entertainment Weekly executive editor now T-Mobile’s head of stories and storytelling tools
“Let’s put aside, for a moment, that a mascot for the Illini elicits some understandably fraught reactions. Even some of my own. But generally speaking, and probably as a child of ‘Sesame Street’ and ‘Muppet’ movies, and a casual sports fan at best ... a mascot should be funny.
“I was just in Boston — first time at Fenway — and Tessie and Wally, the Green Monsters, make kids happy. They made me happy.
“The Phillie Phanatic is funny — er, phunny — as is fellow hometown fuzzy buddy Gritty. It probably all started with the San Diego Chicken, which delighted this White Sox kid as a child.
“The Capital City Goofball from ‘The Simpsons’ is funny for a reason, as are the parade of mascots John Oliver has on ‘Last Week Tonight.’ A mascot is for those of us without a mitt or scorecard, a person of any age who wants to have a nice afternoon out and maybe enjoy some moments of play and a hot dog. Or a corndog.
“Which leads me to an anthropomorphized corn. Morrow, who would have an ever-changing plot, would make a fun and funny mascot, able to be corny as can be, without offending anyone or anything.
“I mean, tassels are just funny, right?”
PARISA TABRIZ
Google Security Princess and Chrome VP/GM
“Illinois Apples! Apples are an Illinois state food; they’re a symbol for education; they’re modest, unlike the flashy pineapple; they come in different colors, representing the diversity of the university; and they don’t bruise easily.
“I was thinking about corn, too — e.g. Fightin’ Kernels? — but I kept thinking about how the skin gets stuck in your teeth.”
CHRISTIAN BRYANT
Former Illini cheerleading captain now VP/publisher at Garden & Gun magazine
“Growing up in DePue, a small town in North Central Illinois, each summer we spent a few weeks earning money detasseling corn — something most people in America have no clue what that entails.
“You had to get up before the sun to beat the heat, you had to be tough, and you had to be dedicated to the job.
“With a nod to U of I’s College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences, I propose: The Detasselers.”
KAREN SIXKILLER
Contemporary Cherokee artist
“I find myself drawn to the adorable and endearing Farm-Bot character that many students suggested while I was a graduate student there back in the early 2000s.
“More than one student sent colored drawings of possible Farm-Bot mascots, which all had an ear or stalk of corn on the bot’s chest or front chassis area.
“One student recounted a story of his roommate being so obsessed with the Farm-Bot mascot idea that he created a full Transformer-type costume out of cardboard boxes and dryer vent tubing spray painted silver with bright orange and green bits.
“This engineering student would randomly dress in his Fighting Illini Farm-Bot outfit and lay in wait for his roommates in areas around the dorm so that he could unfold from his inauspicious silver box camouflage into the mighty Farm-Bot character and surprise them.
“It was fascinating for me to see how many students independently, without knowing this other industrious chap, suggested a robotic farm vehicle type mascot. Why was this such a strong archetype in the student body’s psyche? I think robotic harvesting machines were a fairly new invention at the time and had only recently become common on the local farms.
“Regardless, all the suggestions at the time involved corn in some way, but never soybeans, which I respect.
“A cute, cuddly kingfisher mascot sounds nice, but my vote stays with the friendly, utilitarian Farm-Bot forever.”
NICK CIFFONE
Award-winning ad man, the brains behind Nissan's Heisman House campaign
"The Fighting Abes. Illinois native. President. Ended slavery. Original beardsman. Kills vampires.
"Animals are overdone. And they are inferior, like other schools.
"Just imagine a 6-foot-plus bearded gentlemen with a bowtie, rippling muscles and a silver ax standing silently at the 50-yard line with a look of disgrace at the prancing stuffed animal across the field."
DANIELLE MITCHELL
Product marketing manager, Average Black Girl
“The Chicago Bears actually decided on orange and blue after the University of Illinois. So why not return the favor after all these years and use the bear as our mascot?
“I also did a quick Google of animals in Illinois. I think the mountain lion would also do our school justice.”
KATHY KAYSE
Chief media strategy and partnerships officer, The Ad Council
“So, to honor the Illini heritage, to ensure there is a proper and respectful tie to the native Indian culture, I would suggest a buffalo as our native spirit animal.
“A buffalo symbolizes strength, abundance, stability, freedom, consistency, gentleness, gratitude, prosperity and helpfulness. Its enormous head reflects its higher mental ability that it keeps grounded by remaining connected to mother earth.
“The Illini tribe would even use buffalo skin as shields.
“For so many reasons, I vote for buffalo.”
SETH GRUEN
Former sportswriter now owns a Chicago communications agency specializing in tech
“No single team is more important to me than Illini football and basketball. But as a lifelong Cubs fan, the idea of seeing the state bird — a cardinal — running around State Farm Center reminds me of the time I got food poisoning.
“How about a big orange fist? It’s a double entendre — the ‘fight’ in ‘Fighting Illini’ and homage to the best student section in America.
“It’s better than someone’s smelly foot, too. Yes, I’m still bitter about the 2005 national championship.”
JOHN AVILA
Founded Chicago design firm Avila Creative, Inc.
“I vote for the kingfisher. It’s a very stately bird and symbolizes freedom, nobility and bravery. The colors are also right on with tradition.”
MITCH ALTMAN '80
Co-founded UI's Hash Wednesday
"Being a geek, and since the UI is such an icon of computer history, I'd like to make HAL the mascot. For those who don't know, the HAL9000 computer was created at UIUC in the movie '2001: A Space Odyssey,' which came out in 1967.
"HAL is a computer that developed a consciousness of its own. What we develop from what we learn at UI takes on a life of its own."