To be clear, and this is coming straight from the chancellor himself: Changing the name of the Fighting Illini is not up for discussion.
But adding a mascot down the road might be, which brings us back to the question we posed to supersized panels of creative alumni last week and again this week: What, if anything, should be Illinois’ answer to Brutus, Bucky, Herky, Herbie and the Big Ten’s other sideline characters?
TAMARA GIBBS-FRANKLIN (‘95)
Media relations expert and content strategist, 1010 Communication
“I attended U of I in the early ‘90s, when Chief Illiniwek was both revered and hated. Using a Sharpie to draw an ‘X’ over the then-mascot on an expensive pullover was the socially conscious thing to do back then.
“Later, I interned and worked at WICD when the station interviewed purported descendants of the Illini tribe.
“Perhaps this is why I couldn’t come up with a single idea, but ChatGPT did:
“1. Illini Lions
“2. Prairie Hawk
“3. Cornfield Coyotes
“4. Fighting Illini Thunderbirds
“5. Prairie Wolfpack
“6. Illini Bison
“7. Harvest Owls
“8. Riverbank Raccoons
“9. Illini Monarchs
“10. Prairie Foxes
“After 20 years in North Carolina, I’m going with number 5.”
JENNY WESTERKAMP (’08)
Former nutrition consultant to Chicago’s Cubs and Bulls now CEO of All Access Dietitians
“Alma Ma — the protector of the team, like a mother figure. Every team needs a team mom. Also, having a female mascot would be amazing.”
REGGIE BROWN (’02)
Emmy-winning comedian and famed Barack Obama impersonator
“My mind went straight to comedy when thinking about the mascot.
“Everyone is offended easily and wants to be seen and represented these days, so I thought of the Illini Earthling.
“It could just be a big genderless globe with arms and legs that can represent everyone from everywhere. Unless they don’t have arms and legs.”
MARRA B. GAD (’89)
Public speaker, producer and award-winning author of ‘The Color of Love: A Story of a Mixed-Race Jewish Girl’
“I am firmly in the no mascot camp. An otter? A kingfisher? No, thank you.
“Letting ‘The Fighting Illini’ stand on its own has a fierce authenticity to it and I like it. Cher and Madonna don’t need last names to show people who they are, and we don’t need a mascot to show people who we are.”
DEBBY GOLDSBERRY
’80s undergrad co-founded United Cannabis Collective, authored ‘Idiot’s Guides: Starting & Running a Marijuana Business’
“I think the mascot should be a firefly. Fireflies are so unique and remind us all of growing up in Illinois.
“The mascot could light up when good things happen, like a touchdown, and turn red when something frustrating happens, like an interception.
“And then, when fireflies are extinct due to climate change, the mascot will help us all fondly remember what life was like before.”
DANA KOZLOV (’90)
TV reporter, CBS Chicago
“How about a cow in honor of Memorial Stadium’s proximity to the South Farms? We could call it Bovie.
“Or maybe a scary-looking human type of mascot called The Enforcer, or Illini Enforcer — as an homage to Dick Butkus?”
MELISSA SKOOG (’95)
Founded Chicago brand strategy and communications firm Skoog Productions
“I’d pick a honey badger for UI mascot — they’re the most fearless creature on earth and just don’t care.
“And looks-wise, honey badgers could be an interesting mix between river otters and skunks, two of Illinois’ most dangerous animals.”
JOHN ARAVOSIS (’85)
As-seen-on-cable-TV political and social media strategist
“Hmm, that’s a tough one. I don’t recall a lot of the cultural stuff of that era.
“Though, personally, I’d be fine with a huge, walking 3-pound Garcia’s deep dish.”
JACQUELYN MITCHARD (’73)
Best-selling author of ‘The Deep End of the Ocean,’ the very first selection Oprah Winfrey made for her book club
“Of course it would be the gray wolf, stealthy and fast on its feet, like a good athlete. You could call it Akela, like ‘The Jungle Book.’”
JAYLIN McCLINTON (‘16)
Former UI student trustee
“I am all for the Belted Kingfisher. As a resident democracy buff, this was voted on by the student body overwhelmingly.
“It is long overdue time to move on from the past and embrace a new mascot.”
TAMEKA PHILLIPS (‘99)
Urbana High grad, toxicologist at National Institutes of Health/ National Cancer Institute
“UIUC has a strong College of Agriculture, so anything livestock-related would be an excellent choice.
“How about a red-tailed hawk, a wild turkey, a groundhog or a coyote?”
BHIBHA DAS (‘03)
East Carolina associate professor and three-time ‘Jeopardy’ contestant
“The Fighting Raccoons!
“Raccoons can be unpredictable, just like Illinois sports. They are intelligent and have great problem-solving skills, just like Illinois students. They’re active at night — just take a look at Green Street.
“Raccoons need wide-open spaces to explore — just visit our massive and ever-expanding campus.
“Plus they’ve already got the bandit mask, which will make them terrifying to our opponents.”
ROMAN PALUTA (’83)
Retired advertising executive
“How about an Abe Lincoln character called Honest Abe? Illinois is the Land of Lincoln, after all, and Abe is one of the most well-respected presidents in U.S. history.
“I imagine a ‘cartoony’ version — similar to Purdue’s Boilermaker or MSU’s Sparty — complete with beard and stove pipe hat, in either orange or blue.
“And because Lincoln was called ‘the rail splitter’ — and was born in a log cabin — I’d have him carry a large axe over his shoulder.
“Abraham Lincoln unified the north and south, and later, the east and west. Our Honest Abe mascot would be a powerful symbol unifying students from the Chicago area with those from greater Illinois — a mascot for every corner of the state.”
KEVIN CONLON (‘81)
President, Conlon Public Strategies of Chicago
“I think a great mascot for the Illini would be the Pumpkins.
“First, the dominant school color is orange and so are pumpkins. Central Illinois has some of the best agricultural land in the country and is the largest producer of pumpkins.
“Pumpkins are also very nutritious and associated with our country’s first Thanksgiving. Additionally, pumpkins have been used as folk medicine by Native American Indians, which is a nice connection to our past mascot.
“I like the Galloping Ghosts, but if you were going to pick a person to illustrate Illinois, it should be Abraham Lincoln.”