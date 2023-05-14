Continuing our 10th annual, monthlong Sunday miniseries, we asked members of the high school Class of 2023: What are the top three items on your 10-year bucket list?
KHARTHYL ‘KJ’ PHILLIPS, Champaign Central
1. Travel to Tokyo. As a kid, not having enough money to travel can be a frustrating time. While other children might have been able to go on exciting trips to different parts of the world, you might have been left behind, unable to experience the thrill of exploring new places.
Tokyo is a city that is both exotic and familiar, with a unique culture that is entirely different from what you might be used to. It represents an opportunity to experience something completely new and exciting, something that might have been out of reach when you were younger.
2. Meet Kendrick Lamar. For those who have a talent for rap and poetry, meeting a successful and respected artist in the field can be a dream come true. Kendrick Lamar is a rapper and songwriter who is known for his powerful lyrics and socially conscious messages.
For someone who has a passion for rap and poetry, meeting Kendrick Lamar can represent an opportunity to learn from a master of the craft, to gain insight into the creative process and to connect with someone who shares their love of music and words.
3. Make it to the NFL. Playing football as a child can be an exhilarating and transformative moment in your lifetime. It can instill a love of the game and a desire to compete at the highest level.
For many young athletes, the ultimate goal is to play in the NFL, the premier professional football league in the world. The NFL represents the pinnacle of the sport, a place where the best players in the world compete for glory and fame.
KARLEE BELTON, Danville Schlarman
1. I want to have continued to pursue my career as an EMT, as well as landing a job in a full-time fire department.
2. If not that, hopefully teaching in an elementary school classroom somewhere.
3. Most importantly, I want to be continually living life one day at a time with a positive attitude.
KALEB SOUTHERN, Blue Ridge
1. Have a job that allows me to travel the United States — and make really good money while doing it.
2. Go to Africa and hunt lions.
3. Kill a mature bull elk with my bow.
KARAH JONES, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
1. Go zip-lining in Puerto Rico.
2. Continue some form of musical theatre while pursuing a college degree.
3. Go on a helicopter ride over the Grand Canyon or in another scenic location.
ROMEO MONTES, Cerro Gordo
1. I’d like to be graduated from college and working as a therapist or guidance counselor. Hopefully, I’ll be able to have my own private practice, which will mostly help adolescents.
2. I’d be coaching basketball at a middle school or higher level. We’d be undefeated in back-to-back-to-back seasons.
3. I would also be named People magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive” — along with winning the award for best hair, obviously.
CONNOR BLACK, Villa Grove
1. Be in a fire department for the Air Force and serve my country fighting fires.
2. Have an amazing family, with a great wife and children.
3. Travel the world with family and friends.
CECILIA BOYD, Georgetown-Ridge Farm
1. Travel to all 50 states with my sister. She can pick one place to eat in each state.
2. Be who I want to be — and be fearless doing it.
3. Own a big white house with a long driveway in the middle of nowhere and have four big dogs.
KYLE McFARLAND, Oakwood
1. Read the entirety of the Bible to further my relationship with God.
2. Earn my master’s degree and obtain my CPA license.
3. Visit the Seven Wonders of the World.
JASMINE DAVIS, Milford
1. Swim in Lake Como in Italy.
2. Go rock climbing in the Grand Canyon.
3. Scale Mount Fuji in Japan.
KODY KORNEWALD, ALAH
1. Land my dream job and make sure I can take care of myself and my family.
2. Travel to Niagara Falls and the Grand Canyon.
3. Buy a really nice fishing boat and taking my buddies out.