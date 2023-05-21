In the fourth and final installment of our annual graduation season miniseries, we asked members of the high school Class of 2023: What are the top three items on your 10-year bucket list?
BRADEN SHONKWILER, Arcola
1. I would like to go skydiving at least once in the next 10 years. I’ve seen a ton of people doing it and my parents went before and I think that it would be a fun thing to do while I’m trying to get through college.
2. Starting a family is something that I have been the most excited for. I love the idea of having a family and raising children and this is definitely something that I am most looking forward to. I have no idea if it will start in the next 10 years, but you never know what might happen.
3. Graduating college is my last bucket list item. I want to have graduated and become self-sufficient with a career in my desired field.
AUTUMN BAKER, Chrisman
1. I would love to explore the world. My family travels very often, but we never get to go out of the country. I think it would be amazing to visit countries like Greece, Germany and Italy.
2. I want to hold as many baby alligators as I can. I know this sounds crazy, but they’re my favorite animals and they are so adorable. I’ve already held a few within the past couple years, but I would love to hold more.
3. I want to give back to my community. The people in my town have done so much for me and I would like to pay back the favor. I’d like to donate either my time or even money to help improve our community for the better.
CAMILLE CLIFTON, Oakland
1. Travel as much as possible. I think traveling can open our eyes and submerge us into different cultures we wouldn’t have learned about in the first place. It is very important for people to know what is happening in other parts of the world. I go on a cruise every year with my family and I hope I can continue the tradition even when I am in my 20s.
2. Graduate college with as little student debt as possible. I applied for scholarships before going to college and I will also apply for more during the school year. I wish that everyone had the opportunity to get a good education without having to go into debt. I hope that when I graduate from college, I will be able to pay off my loans in a few years.
3. Marry Harry Styles. Listen, I know that there are a lot of people who probably want to marry him also, but I think I could do it. I am a big fan of Harry and I think that we would complement each other nicely. I also think that I would look really good on a red carpet.
MYA OLIVARES, Paxton-Buckley-Loda
1. Travel to Greece, and see the biggest wedding.
2. Help the homeless in any way possible.
3. Help kids who are in the foster-care system find safe homes.
CANNON LEONARD, Iroquois West
1. I want to get drafted to the NFL. Coming from a small town like Danforth, where there are barely 500 people, it’s something that no one ever expects and I feel I have put myself in the best position possible to make my community proud.
2. Open my own business, like a bait shop or pond/lake management company.
3. Visit every national park.
ZeAMORA ROBERSON, Champaign Novak Academy
1. Travel to as many countries as possible.
2. Make a significant change in the community, focusing on children.
3. Go to college for underwater basket weaving.
BETHANY JACKSON, Judah Christian
1. Get matching tattoos with my sister.
2. Travel to as many countries as I can. Right now, France, Austria and Italy are at the top of my list.
3. See Frank Ocean perform live. Based off his Coachella performance, this might be a reach, but I really want to.
KARLIE CAIN, Salt Fork
1. I’ve always wanted to go skydiving.
2. Go snorkeling on a tropical island.
3. Rent a cabin with my friends over the summer.
CARLOS BROSS, Academy High
1. Become a specialist on North American mammals.
2. Do a road trip with my friends, visiting most of the national parks in the United States.
3. Go to every Illinois football game — home and away — when I’m in college.
LILLY MEEKER, Westville
1. Graduate from college in my major.
2. Find a career.
3. Travel the world. Whether it be another state or continent, I hope to visit and see what it has to offer.