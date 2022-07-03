Big 10: Constitutional law experts on what's next for Supreme Court
With the aftershocks still reverberating over what Michelle Obama called a “horrifying decision” — in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overruled 1973’s Roe v. Wade — some of those who follow the Supreme Court closest have turned their attention to what rights might be targeted next. A panel of constitutional law scholars shared their insights with us.
JASON MAZZONE, University of Illinois' Albert E. Jenner, Jr. Professor of Law and Director, Program in Constitutional Theory, History and Law
“Dobbs is not the first case to curtail a right the Supreme Court previously recognized and it won’t be the last. But three unique aspects of abortion and the abortion case law make it very unlikely that Dobbs portends anything for same-sex marriage or for other rights.
“First, the political context and social context matters. Roe invalidated abortion laws in almost all states. By the time of Obergefell — the 2015 decision invalidating state laws limiting marriage to heterosexual couples — most states already had same-sex marriage in place. Roe itself changed few minds and it was followed by decades of protests — some violent — and political strategizing. Obergefell generated virtually no popular opposition.
“There is no serious political movement to overturn Obergefell anymore than to re-segregate schools or to newly ban interracial marriage. Nobody is chained to the doors of city hall to stop the issuance of marriage licenses to same-sex couples; nobody is outside churches to persuade same-sex couples not to go through with their wedding ceremony.
“Today, young voters of all political stripes overwhelmingly support same-sex marriage but are more conservative on abortion than was true a generation ago. Without a massive movement that produces new marriage bans in multiple states, getting to the Supreme Court strikes me as unlikely — and getting five votes to actually overturn Obergefell unlikelier still.
“Second, part of Roe‘s downfall was that its balancing act required the Court to decide a steady stream of additional issues about the scope of the right and the permissibility of governmental restrictions. In many of these decisions, the justices acted like medical experts or drafters of legislative code. By contrast, once the Court ruled in Obergefell that same-sex couples must have equal access to marriage, there was nothing more for the Court to decide.
“Third, and perhaps most importantly, abortion stands alone because in addition to the interests of the pregnant woman, there is other life at stake, whether — depending on one’s viewpoint — it is deemed potential or actual. Marriage doesn’t harm anyone.”
MELISSA MURRAY, Frederick and Grace Stokes Professor of Law, NYU (@ProfMMurray on Twitter)
“Although Justice (Samuel) Alito was at great pains to sequester the issue of abortion from other substantive due process rights, like the right to same-sex marriage or the right to contraception, overruling Roe on the grounds that a right to abortion does not appear in constitutional text and is not deeply rooted in the nation’s history clearly imperils the precedents that secure these other rights, which are also unenumerated and only recently recognized.
“And in his concurrence, Justice Clarence Thomas basically said as much, urging the Court to reconsider — and overrule — Griswold v. Connecticut, Lawrence v. Texas and Obergefell v. Hodges, which recognize rights to contraception, same-sex sex and same-sex marriage.
“To be sure, no other justice joined Justice Thomas’ opinion, but that is hardly a hedge against the future. As an initial matter, the concurrence is not just an invitation to the Court, but an invitation to the conservative faithful to challenge these rights. And when such challenges emerge in the lower federal courts, conservative judges — many of whom are former Thomas clerks — will husband these ideas to fruition.
“When these challenges percolate up to the Court, I doubt Justice Thomas will be alone. The votes will be there.”
LYRISSA LIDSKY, Ehrlich Chair in Constitutional Law, University of Florida (@LidskyLidsky on Twitter)
“It is hard to predict what the Court might do next given how little weight its recent decisions have given to precedent.
“Two justices have already asked the Court to revisit New York Times v. Sullivan, a venerable precedent I once would have said was the most secure in the Court’s jurisprudence.
“Justice Thomas’ willingness to make a distorted and cherry-picked account of historical tradition the measure of current civil rights is certainly disturbing.”
CAROLINE FREDRICKSON, Georgetown University Professor serves on Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court of the United States (@crfredrickson on Twitter)
“I would not be surprised at all to see the Court go further. Essentially, the legal underpinnings for an array of decisions are the same as those for Roe.
“Alito’s effort to distinguish those cases is not persuasive because he claims abortion is about ending ‘life’ while the others are not. But that’s not a legal argument, that’s a political, religious and personal one.
“Once the legal support for those other rights — marriage, consensual sex and contraception, not to mention many cases dealing with parental rights — is gone, there’s no reason to think the Court would not find them unsupported by the Constitution.”
JILL HASDAY, Distinguished McKnight Professor, University of Minnesota (@JillHasday on Twitter)
“In reasoning about what liberty the Fourteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution protects, the Supreme Court majority overturning Roe looked back to 1868, the moment when the Fourteenth Amendment was ratified.
“The Court asked: If a plaintiff had brought a Fourteenth Amendment challenge to an anti-abortion law in 1868, would that challenge have been successful? If the constitutional challenge would have been unsuccessful in 1868, then the Supreme Court argued that the constitutional challenge should be equally unsuccessful today.
“That mode of reasoning makes many Fourteenth Amendment precedents vulnerable, including decisions on same-sex marriage and access to contraception.”
BERTRALL ROSS, Justice Thurgood Marshall Distinguished Professor of Law, University of Virginia (@Bertrall_Ross on Twitter)
"As a constitutional matter, Dobbs provides a clear opening for overturning Obergefell and returning the regulation of marriage to the democratic process. In fact, if the Court is consistent in its textualist interpretation of the Constitution, there does not seem to be a clear path for protection marriage as a fundamental right under the Due Process Clause.
"Just as the Constitution does not say anything about abortion, it also does not say anything about marriage. Thus, from a constitutional perspective, I would not be surprised at all if the Court held that marriage and, particularly, the right of same-sex partners to marry is not a fundamental right under the Due Process Clause.
"However, I do think that politically it could be damaging to the Court to take that next step too soon after Dobbs. Whenever the Court acts contrary to public opinion, it puts its legitimacy as an institution on the line. To paraphrase and add to Alexander Hamilton's assertion about the weakness of the Court, it has neither the sword nor the purse, but instead relies on judgment, which many argue depends for enforcement on public confidence and support for the Court.
"To the extent that the Court is seen as a partisan actor seeking to advance a partisan program, public confidence in the Court plummets. Our best example of that is the Lochner Court of the 1930s that issued decisions contrary to public opinion and the preferences of the lawmaking majority and had to suffer through a legitimacy crisis before the Court changed course.
"I would therefore be surprised if the Court, soon after Dobbs, overturned Obergefell and declared marriage to not be a fundamental right. I also think there is the possibility — albeit perhaps slight — that a majority of the Court will choose an alternative path that it did not take in Dobbs.
"The Court could hold that marriage is not a fundamental right. But then it could hold in the alternative that the right is nonetheless constitutionally protected under the Fourteenth Amendment Equal Protection Clause because a state ban on same-sex marriage is a form of invidious discrimination against LGBTQ persons.
"To support that conclusion, there are some determinations that a majority of the Court would have to make that the conservative justices may not be able to support, including either holding that sexual orientation is a suspect classification or that a ban on same sex marriage is an irrational or arbitrary form of discrimination, which is why I think the probability is slight that they will uphold same-sex marriage on Equal Protection grounds.
"But that alternative path has the benefit of both allowing the Court to rule consistent with Dobbs and its textual interpretation of the Due Process Clause. It would also shield the Court from the political legitimacy concerns that I raised above.
“The big unanswered question is: How much does the conservative majority care about institutional legitimacy as opposed to reading their preferred vision of the Constitution into the Constitution?
“We will only know from how those justices respond to the Dobbs backlash and whether or not that backlash slows their progression toward dismantling the Court’s fundamental rights jurisprudence.”
KERMIT ROOSEVELT, David Berger Professor for the Administration of Justice, University of Pennsylvania (@kroosevelt93 on Twitter)
“I would not be surprised at all (if same-sex marriage and other rights are taken away). The methodology that the Dobbs opinion announces makes it clear that from the majority’s perspective, cases like Griswold, Lawrence and Obergefell are wrongly decided.
“Alito, notably, dissented in Obergefell on basically those grounds. That doesn’t mean that these cases will be overruled — the Court might well decide to preserve them because of the doctrine of stare decisis. But I wouldn’t be at all confident of that.
“I think if Alito believes the Court can get away with it, he’d be quite happy to reverse Obergefell.”
LEE EPSTEIN, Shepley Distinguished Professor, Washington University of St. Louis
“I’m not counting five votes at the moment to reconsider same-sex marriage and other rights. But when it comes to this Court, I’d never say never.”
NEIL SIEGEL, David W. Ichel Professor of Law, Duke University (@NeilScottSiegel on Twitter)
“The Court’s broad reasoning in Dobbs, if applied to protection from sterilization, contraception, same-sex intimacy and same-sex marriage, would eviscerate those rights.
“But the Court repeatedly protested that its decision applies only to abortion. It’s anyone’s guess whether, in future cases, the Court will go with its reasoning or with its protests.”
CAROLINE MALA CORBIN, Professor of Law, University of Miami (@CarolineMCorbin on Twitter)
“Despite the Supreme Court’s assurances that the Dobbs decision was limited to abortion, its actual reasoning equally applies to a laundry list of cherished rights.
“According to the Supreme Court, the Constitution only protects rights that are either explicitly listed in the Constitution or ‘deeply rooted in our nation’s history and tradition.’
“Just as they constructed a history where abortion rights were not deeply rooted in our nation’s history and tradition, so too could they look to history and conclude that the right to contraception was not deeply rooted, or the right to same-sex marriage was not deeply rooted.
“Notably, the Supreme Court has not always taken this approach to fundamental rights, and nor should it, given how sexist, racist and homophobic our history is.
"Finally, it is worth pointing out that the reason the Court gives for distinguishing abortion — essentially that a fertilized egg is a person and therefore abortion is murder — is a religious belief, and the Court should not be in the business of imposing one religious viewpoint on those who do not share it, and certainly shouldn't be writing it into the U.S. Constitution."
LEAH LITMAN, Assistant Professor of Law, University of Michigan (@LeahLitman on Twitter)
"I don't expect a decision from the Supreme Court in the next year or even two to three years overruling a case like Griswold on contraception or Obergefell on marriage equality.
"But we're already seeing Republican politicians calling for those decisions to be overruled. And we're already seeing states do things to limit and undermine those decision — just like the conservative legal movement chipped away at the right to abortion before overruling it.
"States and commentators are asserting that they can criminalize certain forms of contraception because they view them as abortifacients, for example."
SONIA SUTER, Kahan Family Research Professor of Law, George Washington University (@smsuter on Twitter)
"The decision issued (last month) makes those concerns just as live today as they were in early May, when we saw the leaked draft. Justice Thomas' concurrence only heightens the fears that other rights that are not articulated in the Constitution but that have long been thought to exist based on the Due Process clause of the Fourteenth Amendment are at risk.
"If Thomas had his way, such rights could not exist on that basis, raising questions about whether there is any other basis to uphold such rights. Moreover, the legal analysis of the majority opinion in Dobbs could apply to the right to contraception, the right to same-sex intimacy and marriage, the right to interracial marriage, etc.
"The majority said there is no constitutional right to abortion because 1) the term 'abortion' does not exist in the Constitution and 2) aboriton rights are not a part of our nation's hisotry and tradition because they did not exist — according to the majority opinion — at the time the Fourteenth Amendment was ratified. Contraception, same-sex marriage and intimacy, interracial marriage, etc., are also not mentioned in the Constitution. And if the existence of unenumerated rights depends on what rights existed in 1868, then there is no basis for a right to contraception, same-sex marriage and intimacy, interracial marriage, etc., because they were all prohibited by many states in 1868.
"I should add that bans of some forms of contraception may easily be found to be constitutional without even considering the broader question about the constitutional right to contraception.
"That is so because some conservative religious groups view certain types of contraception, like plan B (the morning-after pill ), IUDs and even hormonal contraception, as a form of abortion because they believe they destroy ferrtilized eggs. In fact, scientific evidence shows that these forms of contraception work by preventing conception.
"As a result, conservative states could decide to include these types of contraception as part of their aboriton bans and this Court would likely uphold such bans. It allowed employers to refuse to pay for insurance coverage of these very forms of contraception, even though the Affordable Care Act required employers to cover insurance for contraception."