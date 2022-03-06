Big 10, Employee Appreciation Day edition: How bosses say thanks
With Friday being National Employee Appreciation Day, we asked leaders of businesses big and small, near and far: What’s a memorable step you’ve taken to say thanks to your staff?
1. Road trip
KARI SMITH, president/owner of Champaign Jewelers: “Pre-COVID, I set a big, audacious goal for my team to sell diamonds from Antwerp, Belgium. Antwerp has been a diamond-cutting center for over 400 years and has an amazing history.
“I told my team that if they hit this goal, all of us would be traveling to Europe to shop for diamonds. They took that goal and ran with it. ‘The Sparkle Squad’ traveled to Antwerp in the fall of 2019 to hand-select beautiful diamonds for our clients.
“We also had a wonderful time exploring Antwerp, with a side trip to Amsterdam. This is something we will definitely be doing in the future as well.”
JOHN-PAUL BUZARD, owner of a Champaign pipe organ building business: “One event I very fondly remember was when I took my entire staff and spouses to Latrobe, Pennsylvania, for the opening concert on a large new pipe organ we had built for St. Vincent’s Archabbey.
“The meals and the adult beverages were all on me that evening; it was a small price to have paid for the beautiful instrument they brought to life that bears my name.
"I can hardly wait until the pandemic dies down so I can do this again next year, following installation of our newest pipe organ in Nashville, Tennessee, at St. George’s Episcopal Church.”
2. Ted talk
JAMIE DIMON, chairman and CEO of JP Morgan Chase: “I’ve enjoyed watching the show ‘Ted Lasso.’ He tries to get the best out of everyone and he shows great gratitude. While I could do a little better job at this on a day-to-day basis with my management team, I did recently bake them all biscuits and put them in little pink boxes.”
3. Chicago, here we come
Champaign sandwich king JIMMY JOHN LIAUTAUD: “Every year at Christmas, we would hire a bus and take all the women at Jimmy John’s to Chicago on a shopping trip. We also brought all the wives of the execs.
“Each lady got $1,500 cash but they had to spend it on themselves. What they didn’t spend, they had to give back to me, which made ’em spend it.
“The day would end with a dinner at Gibsons Steakhouse and then everyone would return to Champaign with their loot.”
KELLY FINET, owner of Kelly’s Accounting Service of Monticello: “My staff loves a Chicago day. We close the office on an early December Friday, travel to downtown Chicago, have a great lunch together, shop, sightsee, whatever they want and return later that night.
“I throw a little cash their way and tell them to spoil themselves on something they wouldn’t normally buy.”
4. Perks that work
CHRIS ENGELBRECHT, owner of Paxton’s world-renowned Engelbrecht Grills & Cookers: “Job perk: They can drink beer once they get their work done. It is a metal shop so we kinda frown on doing it while working.”
5. That’s the ticket
Kayak CEO STEVE HAFNER: “When I was with my first startup, Orbitz in Chicago, I bought two season tickets for Cubs day games. They were great seats because the Cubs were truly terrible back then.
“I then told our folks ‘first come, first serve’ to the paper tickets in my desk and they could take the day off to go. Very well received and, to my surprise, no serial abusers.
“The takeaway for me was that I could trust people to self-manage their time and responsibilities — which I’ve followed ever since.”
KEVIN MONAHAN, president of Arcola’s Monahan Partners: “We had an overhang that had been damaged from a storm and was scheduled to be repaired but before it was repaired, we had a snowstorm over a weekend.
“One of our employees showed up with his daughter and they tarped and boarded up the area so that we didn’t arrive on Monday to significant water damage.
“He is a diehard Packers fan but had never been to Lambeau Field. We sent him to a game there the following fall. And they won.”
CAROL TIMMS, administrative manager at Champaign’s Barham Benefit Group: “I am a devoted Bears fan — have been since I was a child. This fall, right around my birthday, (boss) James (Barham) gifted me with tickets to the Bears-Lions game in a sky box. I was joined by one of our team members who is based out of Chicago.
“We had a wonderful time and the Bears won. I can’t tell you how thoughtful this was and how thrilled I was to be able to see the team in person.”
6. COVID changes
Tuscola High Principal STEVE FISCUS: “This past fall, we went on ‘adaptive pause’ for a week, when our COVID numbers were high. That week, students were remoting in for school, but our teachers are required to teach from their classrooms.
”So, I decided that we would institute a ‘COVID casual’ dress code for teachers and staff that week. COVID has caused so much additional stress on staff and students, I wanted our staff to be able to be as comfortable and relaxed as possible when they came to work that week.
"It was great to see our staff in jeans, shorts, sweats or whatever they wanted to wear to help them relax just a little bit more. I know I’m always less stressed if I can wear shorts and a hoodie.”
7. Happy holidays
SCOTT MILLER, owner of Champaign’s SamCo Management: “Every December, we buy each of our employees holiday presents as a way of saying thank you. We give personalized presents to our managers, such as an Xbox, smart TVs, Milwaukee Tool sets, etc.
“We survey the employees to see what type of perks they think we need to offer to show our appreciation. This has led to a new PTO program and maternity/paternity program we are launching next month.”
Delta Air Lines CEO ED BASTIAN: “We celebrate Employee Appreciation Day a little early each year — on Valentine’s Day.
“One year, we unveiled a custom aircraft featuring the names of every single employee displayed on the livery as a way to say ‘thank you’ to the world’s best employees. This past Valentine’s Day, we paid out more than $100 million through a special profit-sharing payment to celebrate a profitable second half of 2021”
Visit Champaign County President/CEO JAYNE DeLUCE: “Every Christmas, the team is asked to submit three to five wish list items — it can be something purchased for the office, a new policy, a field trip, etc. This has resulted in a post-COVID telecommuting policy; coffee a from local restaurant for the first Monday of the month; taking a couple hours on your birthday to visit a local museum, park or other attraction; and team field trips to visit new places, most recently Gather Illinois.
“Then each year, we review the granted wish list items and submit new ones to be considered for the following year.”
8. Celebrity guests
ANDREW LIBMAN, president of Arcola’s Libman Co.: “We have had Paul Menard bring his race car and sign autographs for our employees on a couple of different occasions.
"We take a longer lunch when he is here and feed everyone, and gave everyone a Paul Menard racing shirt, as well.”
9. The great outdoors
BETTY BRENNAN, president of Rantoul’s Taylor Studios: “We once took the whole company on a canoe trip. It was a reward and fun, but also so they get to know nature because we often recreate it for our clients. Last year, we did this again for our company picnic at Kickapoo.”
CHUCK REIFSTECK, owner of Champaign’s Reifsteck Reid & Company Architects: “The event that stands out to me was an outdoor, COVID-friendly nacho bar when we returned to the office from working remotely. We used our office parking lot, set up socially distanced chairs, and pre-prepared individual servings of nachos and toppings.
”It was a memorable way to celebrate the conclusion of working from home and back to the collaborative in-office style we were accustomed to.”
10. Snow day, full pay
BYRON CLARK, franchise owner of Champaign’s The Joint Chiropractic: “In February, we had to close — once for three days and another time for two days — due to snowstorms.
"All employees were paid according to the work schedule, so they got paid snow days. They really liked that.”
U of I Community Credit Union President/CEO CHRIS HARLAN: “We recently sent our staff home because of bad weather, but we still made sure to pay them for the full day.
"Before everyone left, two of our executives scraped all the windshields.”