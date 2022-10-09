Big 10: For these acclaimed Illini, there's no place like ...
This being homecoming week, we asked a panel of highly accomplished Illini to tell us about the first place that truly felt like home, on or off campus, during their college days in C-U.
AMANDA McGRORY (’10, ’18), four-time Paralympian, seven-time medalist in track and field
“My first home on the U of I campus was a first-floor dorm room in Weston Hall, part of the ‘Six Pack.’ Although there were newer and more modern accommodations available in 2004, I specifically chose that location because it was across the street from the campus rec center, then known as IMPE, and as a student-athlete on a basketball scholarship with 6:30 a.m. practices, being as close to the gym as possible was my priority.
“However, this was all for naught, as IMPE was closed soon after for renovations, and I ended up trekking across campus, at 6 a.m. daily, to make it to CRCE in time for training.
“The rooms at Weston were tiny. Linoleum floors and off-white cinder-block walls. Chunky oak furniture, and no air conditioning.
“As a wheelchair user, I was given the opportunity to decline a roommate, which was really a necessity — I’m not sure how another person, and their stuff, could have ever fit in that space.
“Despite its flaws, it was my first home all to myself, and I loved it. I remember going shopping with my mom and choosing the perfect comforter for my very firm and a little crinkly twin-XL bed, and then carefully coordinating all of my accessories and selecting posters for the walls. I was so proud of my decor choices and decorating skill, I posted a gallery of grainy digital photos online and wrote about it on my LiveJournal.
“Amenities might be a little better these days, with private bathrooms and on-demand A/C, but I wouldn’t change the experience for anything.”
STEVE CHEN (’02), who co-founded a video-sharing site three years out of college — and named it YouTube
“My most unforgettable memory is the first summer of my freshman year in a rental house on Lincoln Avenue in Urbana.
“The house was torn down the month after we occupied it. It was likely the most horrendous living quarters that I had ever resided in, but at the same time, it was also the most amount of freedom I ever had in my life.
“Decisions on exactly how to spend each minute of that summer were completely up to me. Those months were very educational about life.”
SUMMER XIA (’15), global partnerships manager for NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers
“I stayed at Daniels Hall during my time at U of I, and it was such an awesome experience. The location was great, close to multiple bus stops, and across the street from ISR dining hall, which I also loved.
“University Housing set up everything for me, so I didn’t have to worry about utilities, internet or cable, as those could be difficult for a foreign student to navigate. University Housing even had weekly apartment cleaning for all the residents, which was very considerate.
“The dorm room was spacious and had everything I needed — even a microwave and fridge. Also, the building has washing machines and dryers.
“This shocks my American friends every time I tell them this story, but I had never used a dryer before I came to the U.S. Back at home (in China), I’d been used to air drying while growing up, and if you didn’t get sunny weather, you would just need to wait two days for your clothes to fully dry.
“You can imagine how amazed I was at the technology, when I found out that the clothes can be ready in just an hour or two after the wash.”
PAUL RUDOLPH (’89), a Marching Illini alum turned music director on ‘Sesame Street’
“I lived in an apartment at 7021/2 South Goodwin Ave. during my later years at U of I. It was literally about 100 steps to the School of Music for most of my classes, and was directly above Treno’s, currently Espresso Royale.
“The coolest thing was when the U of I jazz bands would play there, we could hear every note through the floors.”
JOHN WRIGHT (’68), All-American Illini receiver, Greenfield Legacies CEO
“My favorite place that I loved to spend time — and many other Fighting Illini fans loved me spending time there — were actually two grassy locations, both 10 yards deep and 531/3 yards wide — the north and south end zones of Memorial Stadium.”
NANCY THIES MARSHALL (’77), Urbana High grad, Olympic gymnast, Illini Athletics Hall of Famer
“I really only had one home on campus, which was the Kappa Delta house. I am thankful for the group of women who shared life with me at 1204 South Lincoln Ave.
“I competed for the U of I during my freshman and sophomore years, and the KDs were some of the most faithful cheerleaders at our competitions and early supporters of women’s athletics at the U of I. During my junior and senior years, I began my work with NBC Sports while still enrolled as a full-time student. I had several overseas assignments for the network that took me away from campus for at least a week at a time.
“My housemates graciously shuttled me to and from the airport and served as academic tutors, helping me stay on top of missed classes. Overall, that group of women anchored me to authentic college friendships and academic goals at a time when competitive sports and the culture of network television could have swallowed me up.”
KEVIN McFALL (’86), past president of UI Black Network, Red Clay Digital principal
“When I first arrived on campus as a freshman in the fall of 1981, I fell prey to the sinister ‘temporary housing’ and was placed in what was a unit within the university residence halls in Champaign called a quad.
“This was a rarity, because the quads were makeshift rooms that, outside of temporary housing, were used as lounges for the residents of a given floor. My temporary quad was in Snyder Hall.
“Unbeknownst to me, Snyder Hall was primarily reserved for football and basketball players and other male student-athletes. So I had little clue that I was living with those who would become legendary Illinois basketball greats like Perry Range and Derek Harper, and football standouts like Tony Eason, Mitchell Brookins, Mike Martin and Don Passmore, until after they befriended me through running into them in the hallways, cafeteria and later in the Armory for registration.”
STEVE RAQUEL (’93), Chief Illiniwek 29 and clinical assistant professor at Gies College of Business
“The first place on campus I lived was my fraternity, Theta Xi, located at 205 East Armory. It was an old building, once one of the largest frat buildings in the world. It was past its usefulness, but we still lived in it until it was torn down and rebuilt.
”As such, the one distinct thing I remember is our kitchen. It was manned by our chef, named Dino. He was overweight, a smoker and hated being there — and told us every time we walked into the door. However, he made the best food, including the best haystacks, and we endeared his verbal punishment because of it.
”In addition, we would get constant electrical shocks as we cleaned metal pots. They hurt, but realizing that it would never be fixed, we endured it for as long as were in the house. I now have an aversion to electric shocks because of it and it always brings me back to Dino, the kitchen, haystacks and electrocution — and I loved every bit of it.”
JIM OBERWEIS (’68), Oberweis Dairy chairman, former state senator
“I stayed at Newman Hall. Decent-sized room for the time, but the building was old.
“Great food and a convenient location. It was probably the convenient location that was most important to me.
“Great roommate, too. We had a contest to see which one of us could go out on a date for the most consecutive nights.
“I won.”