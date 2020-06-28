Big 10: From Mount St. Helens to a Miracle on Ice, a flashback to 40 years ago

top story

Where were you 40 years ago, when we were introduced to a miracle-making hockey team, a first-of-its-kind 24-hour news network and four arcade game ghosts named Blinky, Pinky, Inky and Clyde? With next month marking four decades since Ronald Reagan’s nomination and America’s boycott of the Moscow Olympics, Editor Jeff D'Alessio rounded up a few special guests to guide us through the newsy year that was 1980, in the first part of a two-Sunday series.