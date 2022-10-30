Big 10: Halloween night tips for homeowners, from the trick-or-treaters, Part 2
Picking up where we left off last week, we asked candy connoisseurs from around the area what advice they’d offer grown-ups getting their homes ready for Halloween.
Don’t let anyone tell you different: Decorations matter.
Heritage Elementary fourth-grader HADLEY KIRSCHNER: “People should have fake potions. They should have fake ghosts. It shouldn’t be too scary so little kids can get candy, too. I like Kit Kats, so they should have that.”
Reese’s-craving Urbana Thomas Paine Elementary fifth-grader CHARLIE YAU: “I want to see how well you can carve a pumpkin.”
Monticello Washington Elementary second-grader EVERLY STILLWELL, who’s dressing up as a fox this year: “The house should have cute cats and maybe the Easter bunny and just one little ghost and cobweb. They should give potato chips and Kit Kats. My favorite thing about Halloween is seeing all of the costumes. I hope to see a bunch of foxes.”
Remember the candy code. Porch lights on mean you’re open for business.
Urbana Thomas Paine Elementary fourth-grader SYMORA SANFORD: “I only go to houses with the lights on.”
Bismarck-Henning Junior High fifth-grader SAMUEL GRAY: “I hate it when people are giving out candy but they don’t have their front porch lights on. It drives me crazy.”
Not all great treats come in a bag from the store.
Tuscola North Ward Elementary kindergartner COLETTE PFLUM: “Please put a taco for my teacher in my trick-or-treat bag. Please put in big suckers with gum inside. Fill up my bag with them. Don’t put rotten eggs in.”
Cissna Park Elementary fourth-grader KYLIE SCHMID: “If you have homemade treats, it shows a little of yourself. Like if you love coconut, make something with coconut or if you like chocolate, make something with chocolate and so on. Oh, and not too much decor.”
Rantoul J.W. Eater Junior High seventh-grader JALISSA WHITE: “Do not hand out toothbrushes. I want Twix, not candy corn or Twizzlers. Other than candy, I’d take a bottle of water.”
Tuscola North Ward Elementary kindergartner JAYSE BILLMAN: “Can I have a Pop It Mouse? Can I please have popcorn?”
Probably not doable, but hey, can’t hurt to ask.
Tuscola North Ward Elementary kindergartner EMMA INGRAM: “Put a real witch in my trick-or-treat bag. Put a funny-looking pumpkin in my bag. Don’t put a ghost in my goodie bag.”
Champaign Westview Elementary third-grader JULIAN FOLTZ: “I’d like candy that can make you fly.”
No generic sweets, please.
Bismarck-Henning Junior High sixth-grader REECE LARSON: “On my Halloween route, I would like to see Reese’s, Bottle Caps and Snickers. I would not like to see generic candy or Almond Joys. I tend to visit houses that are decorated more than ones that are not because I think they are really into Halloween and will probably have the most candy.”
Thomasboro Grade School kindergartner NOVA LODEN: “I want to see good candy, like lollipops and gum.”
Don’t overdo it on the scary.
Cissna Park fourth-grader ELI DODD: “I would suggest some decorations, but not too scary for little kids. Plus jack-o-lanterns. For candy: Be home — do not leave a bowl. Also, let people get two or more pieces. Do not give out old candy. Give out big bars — Twix, M&Ms and Three Musketeers are the best.”
Tuscola North Ward Elementary kindergartner NORA RAHN: “Please don’t wear spooky costumes and don’t make spooky jack-o-lanterns. Please don’t put sour candy in my sack. Please put chocolate in my bag.”
Tuscola North Ward Elementary kindergartner LILLIAN BOZARTH: “Don’t put up scary decorations, but put up jack-o-lanterns. Gimme chocolate eggs.”
But some scary is good.
Rantoul Pleasant Acres Academy third-grader SOPHIA WALKER: “I love spooky decorations at houses that move, make noise or jump out when you walk by.”
Cissna Park Elementary second-grader BLAKE WALDER: “If I were to go trick-or-treating, I would go to the scary houses first. I would like it if they would hand out little devices to play on.”
DeLand-Weldon Elementary third-grader ANDREW ATTEBERRY: “I think people should put up spiders and big scary things because most of them aren’t scary enough for me. Only people jumping out at you are scary because they blend in and then scare you.”
Heritage Elementary fourth-grader CAMERON KIGHT: “I want Hershey’s bars, Sour Patch Kids and Twizzlers. I wish everything was really scary so kids couldn’t come. Then the kids won’t take all of the candy.”
Don’t skimp on portions.
Cissna Park Elementary second-grader THEO SILVER: “The best type of house to visit is when the owners let you take multiple pieces of candy.”
Champaign Westview Elementary third-grader ETHAN GLOVER: “Have really big candy to pass out.”
We’re suckers for suckers.
Salt Fork North Elementary’s KARLEY FREE, a third-grader, and brother LUCAS, a first-grader: “I suggest they have Three Musketeers, Tootsie Rolls and suckers,” Karley says.
“Any type of sucker would work,” adds her brother.
Tuscola North Ward Elementary kindergartner GIDEON WILLIAMS: “Please put ginormous suckers with blue raspberry filling in my bag. Please don’t put in popsicles — they would melt.”
Tuscola North Ward Elementary kindergartner TYSON ALLEN: “Please put in lollipops, candy corn and Rice Krispies Treats. Put only candy in my bag.”