Big 10: Halloween night tips for homeowners, from the trick-or-treaters
Attention, Halloween shoppers: Just eight more days until candy-craving kids come knocking on your door. To help with planning, in the first chapter of a two-part miniseries, we asked treat seekers from Thomasboro to Tolono what tips they’d offer adults on how to make Oct. 31 special.
Step up your decoration game.
Oakwood Grade School sixth-grader NEVAEH PARHAM: “I like to see people dressed up in costumes on their front porch and I like to ring the front door bell and hear creepy sounds.
“I do not want to see M&Ms or a boring, plain house. I want to see scary stuff and a decked-out spooky house.”
Monticello Washington third-grader MILES McCONKEY: “I want there to be a mix of skulls, skeletons, Frankensteins and werewolves. I want the lights to turn on every time someone comes to the house and something jumps up and you scream.
“I would like there to be ghost noises and skeletons making their bones crack.”
Arthur Grade School third-grader JAELYNN SANCHEZ: “Your house should be decorated like scary and friendly at the same time. Your light’s color should be black and red with some white. Some bats, witches, ghouls and other scary stuff should be out. Some big and small. Maybe add cobwebs to some parts around the house.”
Gifford Grade School third-grader BRYNN PARKERSON: “I think a house needs to have blowup witches, ghosts and zombies. Really scary zombies would be cool — and pumpkins and candy, of course.”
Tolono Unity West Elementary third-grader SLOANE LOGSDON: “You don’t need to have decor for Halloween if you don’t want to be all Halloween, but you could put up some decor.”
Leave sweets unattended at your own risk.
Rantoul JW Eater Junior High seventh-grader WIL’KIJHA RICHARDSON: “Don’t leave a bowl of candy out with a sign that says ‘Take One’ because who would only actually take one? And please, no toothbrush and toothpaste.”
Remember: This is Halloween the holiday, not ‘Halloween’ the horror film.
St. Joseph Grade School first-grader MASON JONES: “They should not have scary decorations, like the Scream mask. They should have Kit Kats for me and ghost decorations. It would be funny if they have a pet dressed up in a costume that I can see.”
Oakwood Grade School third-grader GRAYSON PALMER: “I love it when houses are decorated for Halloween but they should not be too scary for the little kids. I think everyone should give out Twizzlers and Starburst — those are my favorite.
“If they don’t want to give out candy, they can give out toys.”
Multiple pieces would be appreciated.
Countryside kindergartner CHARLOTTE SHIMA: “I think it would be really great if people could give us a little extra candy — and I would say thank you.”
Fisher Grade School third-grader FINN HEWERDINE: “At least two pieces of candy. I really like Tootsie Rolls and Snickers. The houses with spooky decorations are the best.”
If not candy ...
Rantoul JW Eater Junior High seventh-grader ALANA JOHNSON: “Other than candy, I’d love cash.”
Mahomet Middletown Elementary first-grader PARKER GARRISON: ”Do not give out candy, cause that’s sweet for kids. They might go crazy and then they might be sick after eating all of the candy.”
Spiders are a nice touch.
Thomasboro Grade School first-grader EMMA DOOLEN: “The house must have pretend spider webs with spiders and a zombie. They must also have a van with a real person scaring people out of it.”
Tolono Unity West kindergartener VALENTINO MOTTOLA: “Put out spiders and spider webs. And pumpkins! I would go there to trick or treat.
“Not a Christmas tree. And not pencils for decorations, either. Unless it’s their favorite pencil, then that’s OK.”
DeLand-Weldon Elementary first-grader AUGUST DeBOLT: “My favorite decorations are spiderwebs because I like spiders and spiders can draw something in their web if they wanted to. I don’t like decorations that jump out and scare you. As soon as it happens, I get frightened but then they aren’t too scary, just loud.”
Put all your energy into having the best candy on the block.
White Heath Elementary fourth-grader TALON CONDIS: “I’m going to suggest some candy. Hershey’s, because it’s the most popular chocolate. Also Reese’s Pieces — do they have tiny bags of those? If not, M&M’s.
“It doesn’t matter about decorations; it matters about people giving out free candy, because it’s nice.
“Don’t compete for the best decorations in town.”
Champaign University Primary third-grader and first-time trick-or-treater HAEON KIM: ”I’m going to knock on the door and say ‘trick or treat’ and they give a candy to me. I like all the candy.”
Offer a selection of sweets.
Champaign Holy Cross fourth-grader CAMILLE CHRISTHILF: “I like when people give hard candies like lemon drops or jawbreakers. They last longer. Gum is really good too.”
Villa Grove Elementary first-grader EVELYN KENTON: “They need to have Milky Way candy. The house needs to have ghosts hanging in the yard with spooky music.”
Get creative.
St. Joseph Grade School fourth-grader BLAKE FRANKLIN: “I think it is fun if they set up a trail or something to walk through at their house where you can get scared, and at the end you get your candy. I think that is good entertainment.
“And, it’s not all about the candy, but Blow Pops are my favorite.”
Gifford Grade School kindergartner ALVIN PARROT: “I’d like to see decorations that turn into real monsters and carved pumpkins.”