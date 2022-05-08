Big 10: High school seniors' 10-year bucket lists, Part 1
Back by popular demand for a ninth year, we asked members of the high school Class of 2022 in the first installment of a Sunday miniseries: What are the top three items on your 10-year bucket list?
LIAM HAMER, St. Joseph-Ogden
1. l would love to travel the world as there’s so much to do and see. I want to visit all 50 states and visit the famous landmarks of each. Along with visiting every continent and interesting countries in them, most notably I want to visit New Zealand and I will for sure return to my hometown of Suzhou, China.
2. I want to own my own business(es) and become a successful entrepreneur. I plan on starting a clothing business with my best friend but also want to be the owner of a gym or fitness center.
3. I want to spend a day with my childhood best friends like we were kids again — a day full of games like kickball but on a real baseball field instead of our back yards, a basketball tournament, swimming, trampoline games and a game of flashlight tag, all while riding our bikes throughout town.
CORA SOWINSKI, Monticello
1. Walk a red carpet. Bonus points if I get to wear a ballgown.
2. Become a travel nurse, where I can explore the world while making a difference.
3. Design a line of scrubs that is fashion forward, but still practical.
DELICE LONGUELI, Urbana
1. Finish school and be successful enough to live my dream lifestyle and be able to provide for my future family of my own and my own family, as well like my siblings, parents and other loved ones since as the oldest I do have a lot of people depending on me and who have so much faith in me.
2. Be able to experience being an independent woman as I get older. I see a lot of women on social media, television and in real life live their lives being independent and successful, living lavishly, and I also want to be a part of that category so for me that is a very important goal for me.
3. Travel the world. It can be alone, with friends, family or a significant other. Traveling is something I enjoy doing and would want to keep doing it as a long-term thing in my future life.
MEGAN HOULIHAN, Shiloh
1. Learn to surf off the coast of Australia. I have always wanted to learn to surf, as I absolutely love the water. It is also my dream to travel to Australia, mostly because it looks beautiful and I love a good Australian accent.
2. Interview with Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show.” When I was 11, I went to New York City and walked past his recording studio. I wanted to sit in on a show they were filming at that time, but I wasn’t allowed because I wasn’t 16 years old yet. Now that I am old enough, it would be awesome to see the filming happen, but even more awesome to be the one in the interview.
3. Lastly, earn my doctoral degree for physical therapy. I have wanted to be a physical therapist since the seventh grade, and finally graduating with my doctorate would make all the hard work I have put in taste so much sweeter.
XANDER HUTCHCRAFT, Bement
1. Start a podcast. I think if I had the time to turn some of my buddies’ conversation over the course of the year into a podcast, I could have some real success with getting some listeners.
2. Attend an NFL game, and hopefully a New England Patriots game, but any NFL game would be awesome.
3. I want to become a head coach for any high school sport, and lead them to a winning record.
ABIGAIL WHITE, Milford
1. Be able to visit the set of a movie or TV show and watch them film.
2. Watch a show on Broadway. Preferably “Hamilton” with the original cast, but any show would be good.
3. Read at least 1 percent of the books on my TBR.
SHAUGHN McGUIRE, Fisher
1. Have a Wikipedia page made about me. It would be cool to be able to look myself up and see that whenever I wanted.
2. See all of the seven natural wonders of the world in person. Pictures are cool, but seeing them with my own eyes would be unbeatable.
3. Produce a song for a mainstream artist. Although I don’t want to make it my main career, producing music has been my dream ever since I was a little kid.
JASMYN MEEKER, Westville
1. I would love to learn a new language and travel to a different country speaking that language, especially overseas, whether it’s a study-abroad program or a vacation.
2. Go to a concert. I love all genres of music so I would be so happy with going to any kind of concert.
3. I’d love to own a farm, have a horse and name it Oceanmuffin.
MILES MaGEE, Academy
1. Become a youth basketball coach. While I’ve never actually played organized basketball, I do still love the game, so if I can combine coaching with community service, I’ll be pretty happy.
2. Study abroad in Cuba. It’s so close to the United States, yet so far away in many ways.
3. Help train therapy dogs. My dog is a therapy dog, and I really enjoyed the process of training her to help others, so helping train other therapy dogs seems like a natural continuation.
ELLA WALKER, Cerro Gordo
1. Travel to Greece and visit Delos Island, which is supposedly the birth place of the twin Gods Apollo and Artemis.
2. Take a road trip to Montana and hike to Lake McDonald to see the colorful rocks at sunset.
3. Work on the set of “Sunday NFL Countdown.”
CADEN BAER, Tuscola
1. Build my dream home with a fully loaded shed — basketball court, batting cages, weight room and space for my cars.
2. Own one of three of my dream Mustangs — 1970 Ford Mustang, 2014 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 and 2016+ Mustang Shelby GT350.
3. Get into real estate with my father.
ANNELIESE KERCHENFAUT, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
1. Travel to at least 30 different countries.
2. Learn at least four languages, preferably widely spoken ones.
3. Make multiple streams of income to be on track for retiring early.